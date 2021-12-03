Superunion Asia develops new identity for World Table Tennis | News





Superunion’s Asia team has been appointed to develop a new World Table Tennis (WTT) identity to attract new audiences and partners. WTT was founded by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and launched with its inaugural tournament held in Macau last year. Since table tennis was only taken seriously as a competitive and commercial sport in relatively few countries, the ITTF wanted to change this. The Superunion team has worked with WTT to position it more centrally and show the sport in new ways. One example was to reverse the view of the audience by showing the game from the eye of the ball, better capturing the energy and skill of the game. The identity design, meanwhile, aims to reflect sports photography by capturing how players focus on the movement of the game. With 563 million fans around the world, WTT has quickly become popular. Table tennis officially became the most-watched sport in China, quickly garnering 350 million unique viewers in recent months after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Due to this growing popularity, brands like Coca-Cola and Tata have become official partners of all WTT events in China in 2021. And with the upcoming tournaments taking place in the US, Liebherr has signed up as a sponsor. The WTT Cup Finals will be held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore between December 4 and 7, 2021.

