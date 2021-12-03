Volleyball falls to Dayton in NCAA First Round, 3-1





Box score (PDF) WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana The Marquette University women’s volleyball team fell 3-1 against the University of Dayton on Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship at Holloway Gymnasium. Savannah Rennie led the Golden Eagles (26-6) with 14 kills, while Jenna Reitsma had 11 and Taylor Wolf had 10 along with 20 assists and 15 digs. Dayton led by a whopping eight points in the opening set en route to a 25-20 win with a score of .382. Rennie scored a set-high five for the Golden Eagles, coming in three shots, 22-19, for the final margin of the game. The Flyers also claimed a tight second set, 25-21, for a 2-0 lead at the break. The stanza was even on every point from three to eleven before a Jenna Reitsma and Anastasia Svetnik block gave MU the first lead of the game at 12-11. UD took six of the last eight points of the frame for the win. Marquette led by a whopping seven points in the third set, but had to fend off a match point to take a 26-24 win. The Golden Eagles used Flyers’ serve and fouls along with a Taylor Wolf kill to take the last three points of the frame. MU won the set by just nine kills. MU fought off three match points in the fourth frame before suffering a 25-23 loss. Lexie Almodovarled Dayton (26-5) with 21 kills, while Alayna Yates had 13 and Jamie Peterson, 12. The Golden Eagles made their 10th NCAA tournament in the past 11 years. In total, MU is 6-10 all-time in NCAA tournament play with five trips to the second round and one trip to the regional semifinals in 2018. The Golden Eagles have won five games in the first round and their only win the second round came in a series from Cincinnati at the Al McGuire Center on December 1, 2018. Most recently in NCAA play, Marquette defeated Dayton in the 2019 NCAA First Round before losing by four sets to 16-place Purdue at Holloway Gymnasium. Current red shirt juniors Ellie Koontz and Katie Schoessow are the only active MU players playing for the Golden Eagles that weekend. Koontz scored seven kills against the Flyers in the opening round and six against the Boilermakers, while Schoessow played two sets at defensive specialist against UD and all three in the loss to Purdue. Marquette is 7-18 against the Flyers in NCAA Division I play (since 1986) and 8-22 overall. The Golden Eagles each had one of the three most recent outings since 2003, including a sweep of UD in the 2019 NCAA First Round in Purdue. Keep up to date with the Marquette University women’s volleyball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteVB) and Instagram (@MarquetteVB) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/ MarquetteVolleyball).

