Cricket South Africa announces postponement of domestic matches





Cricket South Africa has postponed a round of domestic matches after some team members tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, raising new concerns for the upcoming India tour. The BCCI will soon make a decision on the tour, which now kicks off on December 17 with the first Test in Johannesburg. The discovery of a new COVID-19 variant ommicron in South Africa has sparked global concern and put a damper on the India series. “Cricket South Africa can confirm that all three CSA 4-Day Domestic Series games of round 4, division two, which were scheduled to take place between December 02 and 05, have been postponed,” the board said in a statement. “The competition will not be held in a Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) and in recent days some positive COVID-19 test results have emerged from pre-team testing sessions. Activating the precautions and preventive measures enshrined in the organization’s COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all involved is a top priority for CSA,” the statement said. If the India series is held, it will be held in a bio-secure environment, it was also stated. “CSA is closely monitoring the situation and a decision on the rest of this year’s games will be made in due course as it develops. In addition, the CSA B section 3-day and 1-day games with Northerns and Easterns scheduled for the same weekend have also been postponed until 2022,” it added. INDIA SEEN NEW ZEALAND IN SERIES DECIDER ON FRIDAY India currently faces New Zealand in a two-match test series. The team may not have lost the first of two Test matches against New Zealand, but it certainly felt like a defeat. India only needed one wicket at the end to win the match, but a resilient partnership between Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra denied the hosts what would have been an outstanding win. The Kiwis will enter the second and final test game on Friday in good spirits as they earned a commendable draw from the clutches of defeat. However, there will be some concerns about the middle order. For India, there seem to be no immediate concerns. Almost all players performed well in the first Test and they hope to win the next game and the series. A good thing for the hosts is that their skipper Virat Kohli will be back for the match. It will be interesting to see who Kohli will miss in the starting lineup. Despite being so close to victory, India failed to beat New Zealand in the first Test. The Indian team will now try to win the second Test to win the series. Virat Kohli returns to the team and takes over the captaincy. Shreyas Iyer was in excellent form for India and Shubman Gill was also impressive with the bat. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel threw admirably in the first Test between India and New Zealand. India is currently third in the points table of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. India has won two matches, lost one and drew two others. As a result, India has a PCT of 50.0. If they beat New Zealand in the series, they could potentially move up the points list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportslumo.com/cricket/cricket-south-africa-announces-postponement-of-india-series-as-players-test-positive-for-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos