After a second video call, the IOC says it will meet Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai in person in January
The International Olympic Committee said it held a second video call with Peng Shuai, but again, has not released any video or transcript of their conversation, nor any reference to the tennis player’s allegations of sexual assault against a former high-ranking Chinese government official.
Most important points:
- The International Olympic Committee says it has spoken with Peng Shaui again, but has not released images or transcript of a second video call
- Ms Peng’s prosperity has been raised since she made sexual assault allegations against former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli
- In January, the IOC says it will have a face-to-face meeting with Ms Peng ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics
Agrand slam, a two-time champion and three-time Olympian, disappeared from public view after she made her accusation, eventually leading to the women’s professional tennis tour suspending tournaments in China.
As Beijing completes preparations to host the February 4, 2022 Winter Olympics, the IOC revealed on Thursday that it had held a second video call with Ms Peng following IOC President Thomas Bach’s recent statement that he had spoken to her on a video call from 30 minutes and that she appeared “I’m fine”.
“This was reaffirmed in yesterday’s call,” the IOC said.
“Our people- and person-centred approach means that we will continue to be concerned about her personal situation and will continue to support her.”
Again, the IOC has not released any video or transcript of the exchange, nor explained how the conversation was arranged.
The IOC reiterated its policy of “quiet diplomacy” and dealt directly with sports officials, which, it said, “given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is identified as the most promising way to operate effectively.” engage in such humanitarian affairs”.
It said it would “maintain regular contact with” [Ms Peng], and have already agreed on a face-to-face meeting in January,” which would be shortly before the lucrative Beijing Games begin.
Ms. Peng, 35, fell out of sight after making allegations about former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media post that was quickly removed by Chinese authorities.
Ms. Peng is a former world number one in doubles ranking and owner of Wimbledon and French Open titles.
Ongoing concerns for her well-being have led the WTA to suspend all upcoming tournaments in China and Hong Kong.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not directly mention the WTA during a press conference on Thursday, but emphatically said China is “against the politicization of the sport”.
In an editorial, the Global Times newspaper, published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, said the WTA betrayed the Olympic spirit and brought politics into tennis.
“Some forces in the West are boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing,” it added, citing the February event that some human rights groups are seeking to boycott over China’s human rights record.
The International Tennis Federation, the sport’s governing body, said Ms Peng’s allegations “need to be addressed”.
“Our primary concern remains the well-being of Peng Shuai,” the ITF said in a statement. “We will continue to support all efforts to that end, both publicly and behind the scenes.”
The president of the men’s professional tennis tour, Andrea Gaudenzi, said the situation “raised serious concerns within and beyond our sport” and that the response “so far has been inadequate”.
“We know that sport can have a positive impact on society and [we] We generally believe that a global presence gives us the best opportunity to create opportunities and make an impact.”
Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one men, said he fully supported the WTA’s decision and said her well-being was paramount to the tennis community.
“I don’t see anything wrong with the WTA and basically everyone, including the ATP, is asking for clarity on what’s going on,” he said.
“We don’t have enough information and I think it’s a very bold, very courageous stance on the part of the WTA.”
Amnesty International’s China researcher, Doriane Lau, said the Chinese government has “a track record of silencing women who make allegations of sexual assault” and called on the international community “to urge the Chinese government to promptly and effectively investigate all allegations of sexual assault”. .
