RPI men’s hockey looking for a shock from defender Jake Johnson

TROY Versatility can match the time on ice for a hockey player and as Jake Johnson continues to expand his offensive play, the RPI defender has a big impact on both sides for the Engineers.

Johnson, a senior from Bloomington, Minnesota, has taken the best nine points of his career from the blue line this season. He is on par with Ture Linden and TJ Walsh for the team lead with eight assists and has become an integral part of the power play for RPI (6-7-2, 3-3-0) for the first time.

With just one win in the last seven games, RPI is looking for a jolt of one form or another as it prepares to welcome Quinnipiac Friday and Princeton Saturday as No. 4, as the Engineers return to the ECAC game.

By displaying a three-zone game, Johnson gives RPI an extra dimension with its improved play on offense.

Seeing his growth and development since the day he got here, his maturity on the ice and awareness of space was fun to be a part of, said RPI coach Dave Smith. Jake is very athletic on the ice, which he does with his stick skill and his interest in the game. He tries different things, really likes the game and wants to play at the highest possible level.

RPI’s 2019-20 season was cut short and the 2020-21 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson improved his overall game, and the results prove it was a wise use of his time.

Dave (Smith) told me that at the end of my sophomore year, when we were sent home, I needed to work on my offensive skills, Johnson said. I’ve really focused on it for the past year and a half and it’s helped my confidence on the ice. This has been a good step for me from my second to my senior year, but I have a lot to work on, get more shots on the net. Most importantly, shoot through traffic and don’t let them block.

Johnson has shown he knows when to squeeze in the strike area, a risky move as it leaves the point open until a teammate can cover. His Vermont goal came as he followed his own shot and drove to the net before burying the rebound, and he also provided a big assist against Northeastern on Ture Lindens’ goal last Friday by being aggressive in the offensive zone.

He was phenomenal, our best defender in my opinion, defending all over the ice, Linden said after the game in the Northeast. With the puck he has a lot of balance, good skating movements and a good defensive stick. All in all a very good player.

In addition to a higher scoring ability, Johnson has remained committed in the defensive zone as he leads RPI with 24 blocked shots and has a plus-eight rating meaning he has been on the ice for eight more even strength goals for RPI than the team has allowed.

I’m very proud of my defensive zone, obviously a D-man first, Johnson said. I’m working on my offensive skills, but plus-minus really shows how hard you work on defense.

Johnson, who also sees solid minutes on the power play, a unit he said he hasn’t played much on since high school, also gives Smith some flexibility in defense as he can play on both sides of the ice.

He can play left, he can play right, Smith said. In the 2019-20 season he played a lot of minutes with (former captain) Will Reilly and he was very important that year. His game continues to grow and we can use him in any situation.

