Pitchford ready for WTT season final – England table tennis





England No 1 Liam Pitchford heads to the season-closing WTT Cup Finals with a good heart after narrowly missing out on medals at the World Championships in Houston. Pitchford & Paul Drinkhall reached the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles in Houston, where the victory would have secured the bronze. However, they were defeated 3-1 (12-10, 10-12, 12-10, 11-5) by second seed Shunsuke Togami & Yukiya Uda from Japan. World No 15 Pitchford also made it to the last 16 of the singles, losing 4-3 (14-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 3-11, 11-4) to sixth seed Liang Jingkun of China in one of the best matches of the tournament. Pitchford has qualified for the second season in a row for the WTT Finals and will try to improve on last year’s show when he was defeated in the first match by Brazil’s Hugo Calderano. With 16 of the world’s top 20 competing in Singapore, it is one of the toughest competitions in the world. The draw will see Pitchford face off against South Korea’s Jang Woojin, whom he defeated at the WTT in Macau just over a year ago. The match is Saturday at 8am Dutch time – follow the latest news about the event on the WTT website. The winner will face the winner of the clash between Wang Chuqin (CHN) and Lin Yun-Ju (TPE). Pitchford said: It’s exciting and another chance to try out the top guys. I’ve gotten a lot of confidence in it from the Worlds. It’s where I want to be and empower myself on these events and do well. Click here for more information on the WTT website Who competes? Men: Fan Zhendong (CHN, WR1), Tomokaku Harimoto (JPN, 4), Hugo Calderano (BRA, 5), Lin Yun-Ju (TPE, 6), Lin Gaoyuan (CHN, 7), Dimitrij Ovtcharov (GER, 8), Liang Jingkun (CHN, 9), Mattias Falck (SWE, 10), Jang Woojin (KOR, 12), Jeoung Youngsik (KOR, 13), Patrick Franziska (GER, 14), Liam Pitchford (ENG, 15), Wang Chuqin (CHN, 16), Quadri Aruna (NGR, 17), Simon Gauzy (FRA, 18), Lee Sangsu (KOR, 20). Women: Chen Meng (CHN, WR1), Sun Yingsha (CHN, 2), Wang Manyu (CHN, 4), Cheng I-Ching (TPE, 8), Kasumi Ishikawa (JPN, 9), Wang Yidi (CHN, 10), Feng Tianwei (SGP, 11), Miu Hirano (JPN, 12), Doo Hoi Kem (HKG, 13), Jeon Jihee (KOR, 14), Chen Xingtong (CHN, 15), Sofia Polcanova (AUT, 16), Adriana Diaz (PUR, 17), Hina Hayata (JPN, 18), Petrissa Solja (GER, 19), Hitomi Sato (JPN, 20).

