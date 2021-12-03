Clemson Opener Starts Friday at 10am – Clemson Tigers Official Athletic Site





CLEMSON, SC – The Clemson track and field program will return to action on Friday, December 3, at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex, as the Tigers welcome 16 teams to the Clemson Opener. The action kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. as the men’s pole vault, high jump and weight throw kick off along with the women’s long jump. The track competitions start at 11.40 am with the 600 meters for women. Admission is free and open to the public. Parking is available near the indoor track in Lot 4 behind McWhorter Stadium. WATCH LIVE VIA ACCNX LIVE RESULTS HEAT BLADES The meet offers coaches and athletes the opportunity to gauge where they are coming out of the off-season and for a month-long hiatus during the holiday break. “This gives us a good idea of ​​where we are compared to where they were before,” said program director Elliott of the purpose of the meeting. Clemson returns five Indoor All-ACC contributors: Terryon Conwell, Andrea Foster, Trishauna Hemmings, Fabian Hewitt and Giano Roberts. Those five will certainly be called upon to set the tone and lead the younger, more inexperienced Tigers through their first encounter and the first season as a whole. “You have a lot of leaders in the group,” Elliott noted. “Lafranz Campbell, Trishauna Hemmings, Andrea Foster, those kinds of people can help the youngsters with all this talent.” Those younger athletes include Cameron Rose, who Elliott says is someone who will be watched on a national scale. Elliott also mentioned Aman Thornton, Guinove Joanus and many others. On the women’s side, Ockera Myrie aims for an immediate impact in sprint events. Elliott expects improvement in jumps from both the men’s and women’s teams, and he’s excited to see how that plays out in the first meeting. “It’s a good collection of talent and I’m excited to see what we can do in terms of performance all year, but from this weekend. The 300-meter sprint on the men’s side, which is not an NCAA event, is one that Elliott is eagerly awaiting to see where his sprinters start the season. The 4x400m relay also piques his interest as he begins to understand the division of his team. Fans can follow all the action by watching live resultsHERE, a live blog on ClemsonTigers.comwill also be updated throughout the day to reflect key events at the Clemson Opener. Interested parties should also follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter for exclusive access all day long. Meet information, schedule and heat sheets are attached below.

