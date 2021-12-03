Cricket: New Zealand Cairns unsure if he will be able to walk again after stroke | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns said he’s not sure he’ll be able to walk again, but he’s lucky to be alive after a stroke following life-saving treatment for a ruptured artery in August. The stroke left the 51-year-old paralyzed from the waist down. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again and I’m okay with that, Cairns told the Daily Telegraph. Now it’s about understanding that I can live a full and enjoyable life in a wheelchair, but at the same time know that it will be different. Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006. After retiring from international cricket, he was accused of being involved in match fixing in India while captaining the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League in 2008. He denied wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel case against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012. In 2015, Cairns was acquitted of perjury in connection with the libel suit after he was charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, with two of his former teammates, Brendon McCullum and Lou Vincent, testifying against him. Cairns said his brush with death had given him a chance to rebuild relationships. There have been relationships that have been broken and that have been rekindled thanks to a new perspective on life. It’s almost like everyone has moved on, which was heartwarming, he said. It was good of Brendon to wish me well. There is no direct contact between us, but the fact that he did was very decent of him. (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/12/03/cricket-new-zealands-cairns-not-sure-he-will-walk-again-after-spinal-stroke/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos