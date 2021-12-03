Table tennis: Feng Tianwei from Singapore excited to compete on home soil again, sports news and top stories

SINGAPORE – Feng Tianwei can’t remember the last time she played in Singapore.

But the support she gets every time she competes here is genuine and she looks forward to experiencing it again when she plays in the inaugural World Table Tennis Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena.

The world’s number 11 told The Straits Times: “It’s nice to be back in Singapore and to compete again, where so many people support me. Playing in Singapore always feels more familiar and I’m more used to it.”

The last time Feng and other top paddlers competed in Singapore was at the T2 Diamond Singapore event at Our Tampines Hub in November 2019.

Since then she has lived mainly in Japan and unsurprisingly she misses local dishes – her favorite is durian and bak kut teh (pork rib soup).

But the 35-year-old will have to wait a little longer before she can eat her favorite food again.

The December 4-7 event will feature 16 of the world’s top male and female players and all of them will be on a controlled route, moving only between the hotel and the training and match venue with special transport arrangements.

Feng said: “Right now we are not allowed to go out, so I will focus on the competition first before thinking about what to eat.”

But first she has to overcome a case of jet lag, because she has arrived from Houston, where the World Cup took place last week. She tries to adjust to the 14-hour time difference by forcing herself to stay awake during the day.

She has good reason to make sure she’s at her peak: the total prize pool for this inaugural event is US$600,000 (S$820,000). The male and female winners will earn $45,000 each.

The event is spearheaded by the world’s No. 1 Chinese men and women Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng, while other top stars include Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto.

Feng has been recruited to face the world’s number 14 Jeon Ji-hee in the round of 16 on Saturday and may face Olympic champion Chen in the quarter-finals.

Chen opens her campaign against Japan’s No. 7 in the world Kasumi Ishikawa, whom she defeated 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Championships last week.

Feng holds a 10-2 win-loss record against South Korean Jeon, but the Singaporean still feels like the underdog.

Feng, who was knocked out in the last 32 in Houston, said: “Those are past results. I just want to do my best to show my skills, I haven’t set any specific goals.

“Before the game, my coach (He Keyi) and I will analyze her playing style and see how we can counter her.”

Meanwhile, Fan will try to continue his winning momentum when he meets Patrick Franziska, the number 16 in the German world.

The 24-year-old Chinese said he hoped winning gold in the men’s singles at the World Cup would be a springboard to further success.

He said: “The journey (to win the gold) has been quite difficult (in Houston). Ultimately, the win is a boost for me and I hope that with this title I can continue to greater heights.

“The way you look at leagues this week may be different from last week. Now you may have a more comprehensive understanding of the game with previous experience.

“Every match has different challenges. You can’t say that once you pass, you should do it next time. Nothing is certain, there are many things you have to do alone. I hope you carry on as I go through more competitions, I can help improve myself.”

All players, officials and staff operate under a strict set of Covid-19 protocols. They had to undergo a pre-departure test two days before departure to Singapore, undergo a polymerase chain reaction test on arrival and isolate themselves at the official event hotel until a negative result was available.

All players and officials will also undergo supervised Antigen Rapid Tests (ARTs) while in Singapore. Employees and volunteers must be fully vaccinated and will also undergo an on-site supervised ART on their first day of attendance and every two days thereafter.

With secure controls, up to 900 fans are allowed to attend each session of the WTT Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena. All participants must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognized by the Government of Singapore or must be tested prior to the event.

Tickets are priced from $38 to $258 and can be purchased at the OCBC Arena box office, Sistic authorized agents, onlineand its hotline (+65 6348 5555).