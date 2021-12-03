Response to Robert Cooper returning for 2022 season





FSU Football lost Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas from the defensive line after the 2021 season. There’s a chance they could have lost All-ACC Honorable Mention defensive tackle Robert Cooper, who could have entered the 2022 NFL draft. Cooper had a strong season in 2021, appearing in all 12 games and finishing ninth on the team with 39 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three QB rushes and a half sack. However, the Noles received some great news Thursday night when Cooper announced that he plans to return for the 2022 season. Year five. Not much to say, just keep IMPROVING. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SCQkLvDC8G — Coop 🤞🏾 (@trenchmonster1) Dec 2, 2021 Cooper is taking advantage of the 2020 COVID year that did not count toward his NCAA eligibility. The former number 117 overall player enlisted in 2018 has only appeared in two games in his four years at Tallahassee. Cooper came to Tallahassee to lose a lot of weight and improve his fitness. He has probably lost about 50 pounds and struggled to stay on the field early in his career because of those issues. However, Cooper has improved every year and has been a faithful man in the trenches, bringing production, experience and depth. Those aspects will prove invaluable in 2022, as they will help stabilize a line of defense losing two impact edge players. It also allows young players like Joshua Farmer and Shambre Jackson to continue to develop without having to play big snap counts before they are ready. The same goes for the 2022 defensive tackles. Robert Cooper is an original Jimbo Fisher commitment dating back to June 2016. Cooper’s return also signifies faith in the vision of Mike Norvell and the coaching staff as players move left and right to the transfer portal. I thought Cooper had almost maxed out his abilities but maybe he can take advantage of another year to get in better shape and possibly get some speed and blast off the ball. If Fabien Lovett decides to return, the FSU football defense will be in good hands next year.

