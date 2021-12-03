NCAA Division I Womens Hockey: Robert Morris men’s coach Derek Schooley works to ensure the women’s team comes back strong too – College Hockey

While the fundraising date for the Robert Morris Athletic Department and Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation (PCHF) is fast approaching, Derek Schooley, men’s hockey coach and director of Hockey Ops, isn’t just focused on the money.

The PCHF was formed after RMU discontinued their men’s and women’s hockey programs and joined the athletics department to raise funds and work to ensure the programs can be brought back. The goal was to raise $1.4 million in actual donations and another $1.4 million in pledges by the end of the fall semester by December 15.

Derek Schooley is the men’s coach at Robert Morris. He is also the Director of Men’s and Women’s Hockey Operations. That title covers a wide variety of roles, from fundraising and marketing to event planning and, you know, real hockey work. In addition, former RMU women’s player Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle has been appointed as a special assistant for hockey operations.

While much of the discussion about Robert Morris has centered on the process of bringing the program back, Schooley said a lot of work has been done behind the scenes to ensure that both the men’s and women’s programs are able to deliver it. play ice and hockey in the fall of 2022.

Schooley, who has two teenage daughters who play hockey, has added scouting for the women’s team to his repertoire this season. It was a new experience to attend tournaments and matches with the opposition in mind, rather than as a fan and father, he said. But his familiarity with the female game helped him land the part.

Men’s and women’s hockey have some similarities, but in the end they are two different games, Schooley said. What he looks for in a potential male recruit are not the same things he looks for in a potential female recruit. While he doesn’t do a formal recruiting, he leaves that to whoever is named as the new women’s head coach, but he makes sure the women’s program is in a position to grab the ice and play.

He recently spent the weekend in Nashville as a fan and scout at the Smashville Showcase. While women’s college hockey fans have become familiar with the event thanks to the addition of college hockey games in 2019 and 2021, the event is primarily a tournament for girls’ hockey teams from across the country.

It was a great place to watch players and the college games added an exciting aspect for girls to see what next level play is like, but Schooley said the championship game between Colgate and Minnesota was an NCAA tournament level game. It is extremely important to play in such matches in November for teams looking for the post season. The short turnaround time and tournament atmosphere are great tools for getting teams in a post-season frame of mind.

Although he is officially the men’s coach, Schooley is just as committed to the return of the women’s program as the men. This is personal to him. In August 2003, Schooley was named the first head hockey coach in Robert Morris history. He was on the search committee that hired the first women’s hockey coach and again when they brought in Paul Colontino.

I’ve been with Robert Morris for 18 years and started the men’s program. We’ve had so many good things and so much success that we want to make sure this continues for the next generation of colonial hockey players, both men and women, he said.

Schooley says that in the chaos of the approaching deadline, one thing she lost sight of was communicating with CHA and Atlantic Hockey Commissioner Bob DiGregorio. Schooley is referring to comments DiGregorio made to USCHO a few weeks ago about having too many questions and reservations to count on the Robert Morris women’s team returning to play in the CHA. Since then, Schooley has contacted the conference and rectified that glitch. He said he is sticking to the idea that the RMU women’s team will return to play and that they plan to be able to call the CHA home when they do.

The future remains uncertain the fundraising page the PCHF has set up shows at just under $800,000, well under the $1.4 million needed to fund next season. We don’t know how much has been pledged of the $1.4 million to be secured to fund the 2023-24 season.

According to Schooley, there are donations that have not yet been added to the GiveCampus total, so the number is closer than it shows, but the group is not near their goal with less than two weeks left until their deadline.

The goal of raising money is only part of the process. There will be a meeting of the University’s Supervisory Board in the coming weeks. Schooley wasn’t sure of the exact date. In that meeting the future of the programs will be discussed.