Sports
Latest standings, programs, results for match week 15
The busy Christmas period continues in the Eredivisie this weekend with another round of competitions over three days.
League leaders Chelsea start the procedure with a lunch trip to West Ham on Saturday, with the out-of-control Hammers still clinging to fourth.
title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City will also be in action on Saturday, out to Wolves and Watford respectively. Newcastle continuing their pursuit of a first win of the season at home to Burnley in one of three kickoffs before 3pm.
On Sunday, Tottenham host Norwich and Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the first game of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Arsenal will make a trip to Everton on Monday evening to round out game week.
Premier League Table 2021/22
Premier League matches 2021/22, match week 15
Saturday December 4 (all times GMT)
1230 | West Ham vs Chelsea
1500 | Wolves vs Liverpool
1500 | Newcastle vs Burnley
1500 | Southampton vs Brighton
1730 | Watford vs Man City
Sunday 5 December
1400 | Tottenham vs Norwich
1400 | Leeds vs Brentford
1400 | Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
1630 | Aston Villa vs Leicester
Monday December 6
2000 | Everton vs Arsenal
