Sports
Rams sweep past huskies in first round
FORT COLLINS, Colo. The Rams were walking in unfamiliar territory.
By entering the National Invitational Volleyball Championship for the first time on Thursday-evening after losing in the Mountain West tournament, the game against the Houston Baptist University Huskies was a redemption opportunity.
Which the Rams reached in a three-set sweep, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.
“We were all very excited,” setter Ciera Pritchard, who had 32 assists for the game, said . “Especially with the fact that we are a young team, to still be able to play in a postseason to get used to playing in a postseason, it’s very good for all of us to get used to playing that. “
The team was making some minor changes to their lineup. Using Alyssa Bert as their libero for Alexa Roumeliotis, the Rams worked hard to keep their performance consistent.
Bert and Perez each collected eight digs for the match, accompanied by Ruby Kayserwith six and Kennedy Stanford with four. Sasha Colombo, Bert, Pritchard and Perez each had a service ace for the set.
And while the first frame was far from beautiful, CSU took the win over their opponent 25-18 after starting the set from a significant deficit. Collectively, the Rams committed seven errors in the first set, yielding a .121 batting percentage.Jacqui Van Liefde and Colombo held strong for the team, with .400 and .500 batting percentages, respectively.
“I can’t determine exactly what was going on,” said Van Liefde. “We missed a few points, but we just got back up and kept going. We worked on that for every set, we’re like ‘hey, let’s get there early.'”
The second frame, while close in score, was a cleaner fight. With just four errors and 14 kills as a team, the Rams took the second set for themselves 25-21.
The Rams found their strength in closing their sets. Despite the Huskies gaining traction, when it came to the wire, the team excelled at applying pressure and taking a win.
“We went into time-out and we were like, ‘We’re home, we got a good grade, especially for tomorrow.’ The first two sets were pretty sloppy, so we wanted to go into the third set and just have a clean third set,” Colombo said.
In the third set, the Rams knew what to do to seal the game. With a score of .417 with a score of 25-16, it was clear that the team took their responsibility and stepped up to the plate. Reducing their mistakes to two and setting up two service aces for the set, CSU were back to their usual Moby outing.
“Essentially what you do is practice the duration of a season,” head coach Tom Hilbert said. “This is our 16th week and we want to play a 17th week. It’s good for us as a program, it’s fun for our players, it’s fun for our fans.”
For the game, the Rams maintained a strike rate of 0.367 and made 39 kills, mostly tanks to Sullivan with nine and Karina Leber with eight. Although the Rams host the tournament, there is no added pressure to perform.
All the work of normal conference play has prepared the Rams well for the competition they face in this tournament, which will serve them well in their game against UTEP on December 3rd.
“They should be a big and strong team, so tomorrow we want to show them that we are also big and strong,” said Van Liefde.
