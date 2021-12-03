Ollie Davies, Saqib Mahmood, Peter Hatzoglou

Sports
With the BBL season just around the corner, the eight franchises are frantically preparing for one of the biggest editions of Australia’s premier T20 competition.
The Sydney Sixers have been dominant for the past two seasons, chasing their first three titles in a row.
The Scorches remain an ever-present force, with three wins to their name to rival the Sixers and loom as a major contender.
The Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, are hoping to break through their drought as they are the only two franchises to have hit the highest gong yet.
A slew of new faces have hit BBL rosters, hoping to make their mark on the competition, while a few familiar faces will push for breakthrough seasons.
Foxsports.com glances at the 10 young guns to watch out for as they come to BBL 11.
JAKE FRASER-MCGURK
Jake Fraser-McGurk has already played in 10 BBL games for the Melbourne Renegades and showed glimpses of his talent.
The 19-year-old has a high score of 40 in the BBL, scoring 127 runs so far at an average of 18.14 in his young career.
Fraser-McGurk has a rookie contract with Victoria and made his Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup debut in the early stages of the 2019/20 season.
Watch out for his hitting ball and attacking prowess for the Renegades to top the standings, likely opening with new signing Nic Maddinson with Aaron Finch who will miss the start of the season.
AARON HARDIA
Hardie has already made 19 appearances for the Scorchers but has yet to ramp up competition.
At 22 years old, the all-rounder is ready for a breakthrough season in the strong Scorchers outfit.
In his handful of games, Hardie has taken 12 wickets with the best figures of 2-25, as well as 131 runs at an average of 16.38.
Hardie was selected to the Australian Under 19s squad, scoring a brave 85 against Pakistan in the competition to go alongside his three Sheffield Shield appearances.
In his three appearances, the young gun has taken one hundred and four wicket hauls, highlighting the quality Hardie hopes to bring to the BBL.
HARRY BROOK
Brook, a largely unknown player in Australia, will join the Hurricanes after a stint with the England Lions ending on December 16.
Eagle-eyed cricket fans who stay up to date with NSW Premier Cricket will also remember Brook had a spell at the University of New South Wales cricket club in the 2018/19 season, scoring 1001 runs in all competitions.
Now the 22-year-old is hoping to capitalize on his Lions call-up after being named Englands Professional Cricketers Association and Cricket Writers Clubs Young Player of the Year.
In the 2021 T20 Vitality Blast, Brook hit 486 runs for Yorkshire at a stunning 69.42 average, and Hurricanes fans are hoping he can replicate that form in a purple jersey.
OLLIE DAVIES
Davies played a handful of games for the Sydney Thunder last season, scoring 90 runs in seven innings, averaging 15 with a high of 48.
Sadly, Davies broke his thumb last weekend playing for Manly in NSW Premier Cricket, which means he will miss a few games at the start of the BBL season.
But the Thunder will welcome the explosive batsmen back and hope he can build on a huge cameo against the Renegades last season.
Davies hit Afghan star Nabi for four sixes before crushing fellow youngster Will Sutherland for maximum on his next ball en route to 48 on just 23 deliveries to take the highest score for the Thunder.
The excitement machine is heading into a huge season in the green, hoping to make its way through the opposition’s bowling attacks.
MITCH OWEN
Owen is one of the rawest players on this list, recording a single appearance for the Hurricanes in BBL 10.
Owen has yet to take a wicket and scored a handy 11 to not end the innings against the Scorchers.
The Hobart side have raps on their all-rounder who is just 19 years old and he has been making his trade over the Tasman for Premier Cricket side New Town.
The nimble fast and aggressive hitters of the highest order hope to build on his Tasmania Rookie Contract and cement a spot on the Hurricanes team.
PETER HATZOGLOU
Peter Hatzoglou had a breakout season in BBL10, taking 17 wickets in 12 innings with a solid economy of 8.28 and an average of 22.88.
The 23-year-old has made the move from the Melbourne Renegades, signing a two-year deal with the Perth Scorches in a rapid rise to the top.
The handy leggie won the Rookie of the Year award in BBL10 and hopes to continue his form for his new side on Australia’s west coast.
Just a few seasons ago, Hatzoglou played third grade in Victorian Premier Cricket before making the move to Adelaide.
It wasn’t long before he got a call from Renegades coach Michael Klinger to join their BBL squad after the omission of Cameron Boyces, and the rest is history.
SAQIB MAHMOOD
Saqib Mahmood will be calling on the Sydney Thunder this season after a scintillating run of appearances for England’s one-day squad.
The 24-year-old bowls at an impressive pace and his massive frame is impressive to opposing batsmen.
Mahmood hails from Rochdale in the North West of England and took nine wickets at a staggering 13.66 average in a three-game run against Pakistan.
Mahmood was named Player of the Series and will join England’s Alex Hales and Sam Billings as Thunders overseas players.
Fans across the league had better get ready for Mahmoods’ sheer pace and the exciting prospect will hope to take home a bag of wickets by the end of the tournament.
WILL SUTHERLAND
Will Sutherland has already played 17 BBL games in his career and made his debut in BBL08.
Earlier this year, he joined a prestigious list, winning the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year award at the Cricket Australia Awards dinner.
The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Victorias Sheffield Shield team, playing 16 games and taking 44 wickets at an average of 25.9.
While not yet fully showing his potential in the T20 format, Sutherland will play a big part for the Renegades this season, bowling early in the innings and scoring some valuable runs towards the end of the innings.
TANVEER SANGHA
Tanveer Sangha had already played one season for the Thunder, storming onto the scene and playing 15 games.
The 20-year-old took 21 wickets in his debut season with a handy average of 18.29, confirming himself as one of the brightest young stars in the league.
This season, Sangha played for NSW’s Sheffield Shield side and impressed in his two appearances.
He took seven wickets with the best figures of 3/44 while throwing tight spells with an economy of 2.08.
Sangha hopes to spin a web and beat the bat for the lime green jersey all summer long.
MAX BRYANT
Max Bryant has played for the Brisbane Heat for three seasons, but is only 22 years old.
The explosive opener racked up 782 runs in 38 innings at an average of 21.72.
Bryant has shown glimpses of pure talent but is still looking for consistency.
He can clearly hit a huge ball, but shot selection is the most important factor for Bryant, who has one of the best eyes in the entire league.
The Heat are hoping Bryant can catch fire and score massive runs this season, and fans eager to watch the young master blaster bat will be clamoring for a longer stay in the middle.
