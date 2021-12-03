College Football Picks, Games, Odds: Ranking the Conference Championships by Upset Potential

The conference championship weekend has arrived and the slate is among the most competitive in years. There is no line greater than 10.5 points and plenty of regular season surprises are unlikely underdogs.

When a conference championship is at stake, anything can happen. The slate includes perennial contenders like Alabama, as well as programs like Pitt and Kent State with one combined outright conference championship. It could send teams like Cincinnati and Oklahoma State to play for the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately, I ended the regular season not with a bang, but with a wail. Disturbed picks went 1-4 against the spread thanks to some brutal beats, but I correctly predicted that Auburn No. no. 3 Alabama attacks. Without some Heisman-level magic from Bryce Young, the tide would have fallen. Still, I finished the regular season 26-22 against the spread and 27-21 straight up. Not bad at all to beat the odds.

Here’s how we rank this week’s championship games in order of disrupted potential.

Important disclaimer: “upset” is primarily determined by the odds, not the rankings.

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET| True: Lafayette, Louisiana

Last Chances: Appalachian State Mountaineers -3

Since losing to the Texas Longhorns in the first week of the season, the Ragin’ Cajuns have racked up 11 straight wins, five of them in double digits. The Sun Belt Championship Game is a rematch of a game earlier this season when Louisiana crushed the Mountaineers 41-13, holding them to just 211 yards. Granted, Louisiana’s head coach Billy Napier took the Florida job. The impending news certainly put ULL in a tight 21-16 win over ULM. Still, Louisiana is the more talented team and shouldn’t be a dog. ATS: Louisiana, SU: Louisiana

When: Friday, 7:00 PM ET | True: San Antonio, Texas

Last Chances: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers -3.5

Oh, what a loss does when you live in Conference USA. A week after UAB survived in one of the best games of the 2021 season, UTSA lost 45-23 to rival North Texas, qualifying the Mean Green bowl. Now Western Kentucky is on the horizon and the Hilltoppers are rolling. Since losing 52-46 to UTSA earlier this year, WKU has won seven consecutive games, racking up 40 points in six of them. Quarterback Bailey Zappe leads the nation with 4,993 yards passing and 52 touchdowns. However, UTSA is still on a magical flight, with a shot at winning a conference championship for the first time in the program’s history. Don’t expect disappointment from the Roadrunners.ATS: UTSA, SO: UTSA

3. No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

When: Saturday, 8pm ET | True: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Chances: Pittsburgh Panthers -3

Don’t watch now, but the ACC Championship Game offers the best quarterback battle in college football as upcoming Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett pits against dynamic sophomore Sam Hartman. Both players are in the top 10 nationally in passing yards and passing touchdowns, as well as in the top five in scoring fouls. These two teams have only one ACC title between them, and the Demon Deacons won theirs in 2006. Expect an emotional contest as the conference crowns a champion other than Clemson or the state of Florida for the first time since 2010.ATS: Wake Forest, SU: Wake Forest

4. 5 Oklahoma State vs. no. 9 Baylor

When: Saturday, 12 noon ET | True: Arlington, Texas

Last Chances: Oklahoma State Cowboys -5.5

Welcome to the new Big 12, where the teams leading the conference in scoring defense and haste has the upper hand. When these two teams faced each other in Stillwater earlier in the season, it was nearly 58 minutes 17-14 before Jaylen Warren scored a decisive touchdown. Without the friendly restrictions of Boone Pickens Stadium, there’s certainly a chance the game could go the other way. With tickets being the most expensive in four years, excitement is feverish for both schools. ATS: Baylor, SU: Oklahoma State

When: Saturday, 8pm ET | True: Indianapolis, Indiana

Last Chances: Michigan Wolverines -11

Will the real Iowa please stand up? The Hawkeyes have victories over Penn State and Iowa State. They also lost by a combined 51-14 against Purdue and Wisconsin. Michigan is by far the toughest team Iowa has played to date. While the Hawkeyes are better positioned to defend Michigan’s dynamic hasty attack, it’s hard to see any scenario where Iowa’s attack keeps the end of the bargain against Aidan Hutchinson and David Njabo. The other question: Will Michigan hang a little?ATS: Iowa, SU: Michigan

