Wellington Tennis Center Hosts USTA Doubles Event





Some of the top amateur doubles teams in tennis recently visited Wellington to determine who is the best at two versions of mixed doubles. From November 12-14, the Wellington Tennis Center hosted the annual Clay Court Family Doubles Championships of the American Tennis Associations. There were two competition divisions in the event: Mother/Son and Father/Daughter with 12 doubles teams in the Mother/Son division and 36 doubles teams in the Father/Daughter division. The contestants traveled from all over the US to play. Some traveled to Wellington from as far away as California and Oregon. Five of the doubles teams in the tournament were from Western communities. Within the Mother/Son division, there were two age groups: Open (any age) and Seniors (age 60-plus). Within the Father/Daughter section, there were four age groups: Open (any age), Seniors (60-plus), Super Seniors (70-plus) and Ultra Seniors (80-plus). According to Wellington Tennis Center head pro and tournament director Chuck Gill, the age of the oldest person in the doubles team was used to determine the division unless a team decided to compete in the open division, where there were no age restrictions. The oldest participant was a 92-year-old father and the youngest participant was a 12-year-old daughter. The weather was great, the players enjoyed the competition and the location was perfect, Gill said. We had plenty of parking and we would love to host this event again next year. Every day the matches started as early as 8:30 am and ended no later than 6:30 pm To acknowledge the players for their participation in the tournament and to celebrate the event in Wellington, a dinner was held at the venue under a large tent on Saturday night. Among those present to welcome the players to Wellington were Mayor Anne Gerwig and Councilor Tanya Siskind. One of the participants who had a great time was Dave Martin from Chicago. The venue was fantastic and the tournament was held at a very efficient and effective level, he said. The staff were helpful and friendly, and the courts were spectacular and in excellent condition. I’ve had the chance to play all over the country and I believe this is one of the best facilities I’ve been lucky enough to play in. The playing surface is wonderful to play on, but difficult to maintain. On each match day the courts were beautifully groomed and in perfect condition. I know it is difficult and time consuming to organize a tournament, but I hope Wellington will continue to do so. While none of the five Western communities doubles teams won any of the age-group competitions, one of the local tennis players was awarded the Sportsmanship Award. It was awarded to Sachin Katragadda, who played together with his mother Ria Katragadda in the Open division of the Mother/Son section. The overall winners were Kenny and Ana Torrellas of Westin, Florida, in the Father/Daughter Open; Kathryn and Christian Settles of Claremont, California, in the Mother/Son Open; Suzanne and Cameron Nash from Dallas, Texas, in the Mother/Son Seniors; Jerry and Becky Morse Karzen of Wilmette, Illinois, in Father/Daughter Seniors); Dave and Ashley Martin from Barrington, Illinois, in the Father/Daughter Super Seniors; and Ben and Spencer Shefler of Moorman, Kentucky, in the father/daughter Ultra Seniors. Sponsors included Wilson Sporting Goods, Humana, Wellington Village, Stretch Zone and Professional Tennis Courts of Florida.

