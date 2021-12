Senator critical of government colleagues because plans for FB football field are formally rejected

Plans for new all-weather five-a-side football fields on the FB Fields netball site site are underway Photo: JON GUEGAN Senator Steve Pallett called for comments on behalf of the landlords of Jersey Property Holdings to be ignored at a Planning Committee hearing as he spoke out in favor of plans to renovate an abandoned section of the St Clement facility. The former St. Brelade agent admitted he was partially guilty of disusing the netball fields next to the running track for a decade, but called on sports groups and landowners to come together for the greater good, rather than going in opposite directions to pull. Four colleagues from Pallett’s States Assembly then formally voted to reject the proposals, which include installing 3G grass and new perimeter netting and boarding. They cited noise, light pollution and parking as the reasons for the decision. I’ve heard some pretty incredible comments, some pretty disappointing comments from some of those who object to this application, Pallett said at the public meeting. It is not the comments of the residents that I would like to take to heart, it is the comments of government officials. Earlier, a representative of the Law Officers Department spoke on behalf of the landlords of the Jersey Property Holdings site [JPH], suggested that the sound of the new five-to-five court in St. Peter’s Strive can be heard from 200 meters away. The nearest properties to the FB korfball fields are about ten meters away. Representatives of the Jersey Table Tennis Association and Jersey Spartan Athletics Club also objected. I have to say JPH’s comments are pretty incredible, Pallett said. They are unproven and some are incorrect. They mentioned Strive without any evidence and I think these should be ignored as they play no part in this planning application. Sports in the UK live very happily side by side. This is where some of my disappointment is with other sports [at FB Fields]. I understand their concerns, but frankly, they should be trying to work together, rather than trying to sink what I think is a reasonable proposal. The plans had long been plagued by the discovery of a 60-year-old land covenant, which led to JPH turning a blind eye to a lease with former Muratti cap James Scott, the man behind the project. The Jersey government has committed to developing a master plan for FB Fields and the east of the island, as part of its Inspiring Active Places strategy, released earlier this year.

