



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Senior Women’s Soccer Captain Sam Coffee was recognized as an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Second Team All-American, as released by the United Soccer Coaches Thursday night. It is the second All-America honor for the Sleepy Hollow, NY Coffey midfielder, who was named a 2018 first-team All-American after a successful sophomore season at Boston College. This season, Coffey started all 21 games for the Nittany Lions, scoring 8 goals and scoring 4 assists. She also earned first-team All-Big Ten and All-North Region first-team honors and was named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District first-team this season. Coffey concluded her collegiate career with Penn State after playing 102 games in her career with 101 starts. In her career, she has racked up 42 goals and 54 assists, making her just one of 50 members in NCAA Division I football to eclipse 40 goals and 40 assists in their career. In 2020-21, she was named Senior CLASS Award First-Team All-America, earned CoSIDA Academic First-Team All-America honors, and was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. She has been nominated three times as a First Team All-Big Ten Honoree (2019, 2020-21, 2021) and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2018. Coffey was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American title in 2019. She was on four first-team All-Region rosters and was named a four-time winner of all conferences. In addition, she was a member of the Big Ten Championship team for the 2020-21 regular season and the 2019 Big Ten Tournament Championship team. Coffee becomes the 38eAll-American in the history of the Penn State women’s soccer program. Since 1998, Penn State has had at least one All-American, first, second, or third United Soccer Coaches team in every season, except for two (2016, 2017). This year’s All-Americans will be formally recognized for their achievements at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Kansas City Convention Center in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

