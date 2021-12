Yorkshire County Cricket Club Announces Entire Coaching Team Leaves Following Azeem Rafiq Racism Scandal | british news

Yorkshire CCC cricket director Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale are among 16 staff members to leave the club following accusations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq. The total includes the entire coaching team of the club. A new director will be appointed in the coming days and a new coaching team will be recruited, Yorkshire CCC said. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





5:07

November: Key moments from the Azeem Rafiq hearing on racism

Lord PatelYorkshire CCC chairman, said: “Significant change is required on Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are determined to take whatever action is necessary to regain trust. “The decisions announced today have been difficult to make but are in the best interest of the club. “Without making significant changes to the way we are led, we cannot move forward with the past to become a culture that is forward-thinking and inclusive.” He said Yorkshire CCC is “determined to learn from the mistakes of the past”. “We have a huge job to do, but we are convinced that this is a step forward towards a brighter future,” he added. Six members of the medical team in the back room of the Paviljoen Physiotherapy Clinic are also leaving, with temporary replacements in the making. Image:

Gale was banned in November over ‘historic tweet’

Mr Moxon had been fired from work due to a stress-related illness and had faced calls to resign from many, including Rafiq. Gale had been suspended since Nov. 9 for a “historic tweet” “pending a disciplinary hearing” after using an anti-Semitic word on Twitter 11 years ago. Their departure follows that of former club president Roger Hutton, who stepped down on November 5, and former CEO Mark Arthur, who stepped down a week later. Follow the daily podcast apple podcasts, google podcasts, Spotify, Speaker Last month Rafiq testified in front of MPs said he felt “isolated, at times humiliated” due to the bombardment of racism he endured and the “constant use of the word p***” during his time at the club. He said he and others of Asian background put up with comments like “you sit there by the toilets” and “elephant scrubbers”, adding that “there seemed to be an acceptance” of racism in the institution. Two weeks ago, he told Sky News there was to be a “total clean-up” at the club, calling on the entire leadership team to leave – and a month ago he said it would be impossible for the team to move forward. Mr Moxton and Mr Gale are still with the organization.

