Avalanche complete solid performance, win 4-1

In Erik Johnsons 800th NHL game, the Colorado Avalanche were able to recover well from their devastating Wednesday night. At the short end of the stick tonight was the Montreal Canadiens, who were defeated 4-1 on Thursday-evening.

The star of the show was Logan OConnor, whose work ethic and energy gave the Avs plenty of opportunities. Cale Makar scored his tenth goal of the season and is tonight’s winning goal.

1st period

There was not much to do in the first half of the period. Alex Newhook took a hooking penalty that went nowhere. The Avs gave Montreal some chances with a few turnovers, but there was nothing to test Jonas Johansson too hard.

In the second half of the period, Thinsg showed up a bit as Valeri Nichushkin got a big shot in the slot that was sent off by Jake Allen. He came in handy again when OConnor had a semi-break away on the penalty kill he stopped.

Nathan MacKinnon was still looking to get himself started this season through injury. He found himself running into Allen via a late power play from his spot. Allen was able to follow it and flash his gauntlet to keep it scoreless into the break.

2nd period

After a few chances on each goalkeeper at the start, the Avs found themselves on the penalty kill again. It wouldn’t be the Canadiens to take the lead, though.

OConnor steamed across the ice, forcing a turnover in the strike zone, which he handed to Nichushkin, who was just able to squeeze one past Allen and across the line for the 1-0 advantage.

They were short of a few chances that could not be converted. It would hurt the Avs, as Gabriel Landeskog committed a boarding penalty on Tyler Tofolli, which led to a power play goal from Ben Chiarot from the blue line to keep it at one.

After a horrendous power play from the Avs and no real chances for either side, Cale Makar found himself on top with space. He would blast one through traffic and blast past Allen to give the Avs a massive 2-1 lead heading into the break.

3rd period

After Montreal came out on the front foot, a scramble ensued in their defensive zone. After the puck traveled through the blue paint a few times, Andre Burakovsky put one past an outstretched Allen who got stuck on his back like a turtle to extend the lead to 3-1.

Both Johansson and Allen have made some big saves for their teams respectively. Allen was the busiest of the two on his side of the ice as the Avs did everything they could to finish the game. On a power play from MacKinnon, the first unit did anything but score.

After a big kill by the Avs after Landeskog committed a tripping penalty, it would be the captain who threw one into an empty net with just under three minutes left to kill the game 4-1.

Takeaways

Two guys deserve a lot of credit for their efforts tonight. OConnor had the highest energy level of anyone in the lineup and made big tent plays. He made the shorthanded goal for Nichushkin, chasing every puck and creating chances for others. On the other hand, Johansson made some solid saves and made a great comeback after his dismal night against Toronto.

Special teams were in full force tonight for both sides. In addition to Avss’ short goal, they conceded five penalties, including Habss’ power play goal when they went 1-for-5 that night. This is something that needs to be addressed by Jared Bednar and his coaching staff so that the Avs continue to rise in the standings.

TSN announced during the game that Darcy Kuemper had been injured by a shot fired high at him during training for the game in Toronto. However, he was left out as a precaution. That said, hopefully his injury is not serious and it may be possible for him to see some action during the rest of this road trip or sometime after.

Expectant

The road trip continues, this time a visit to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Puck drop is set at 5pm MT.