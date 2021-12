Lagos SWAN Cup starts on Friday

The opening ceremony of the week-long 2021 bet9yes Lagos SWAN Cup celebration takes center stage on Friday December 3rd at the Legacy pitch in the National Stadium Complex, Lagos. As part of the activities marking the ceremony that heralds the week-long event, veterans of sports writing will battle it out for a new football game as the Lagos SWAN women take on female referees known as Law 5 queens. This year’s event is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja with Lagos State Sports Commission, Owu, Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Intercontinental Distillery, Redbull, La Liga, Guarantee Trust Holding Company and Multichoice as partners. The opening ceremony, which will begin at 4 p.m., will be graced by senior members of the association and friends of the association, with the director-general of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Gafaar Shakiru Oluwatoyin, conducting the ceremonial kick-off. Lagos SWAN President Debo Oshundun said the unique event is a celebration of friendship, healthy lifestyle and camaraderie as people gradually regain their lives after the COVID-19 pandemic. We will come together again as a unit to show how much we value and value the vision of our founding fathers on whose shoulders we stand today. These great men and women of vision not only founded the SWAN Cup, but conceived it as a platform to promote brotherhood, love and togetherness among sports journalists from Lagos State. In keeping with our tradition and thanks to the brilliant efforts of the organizing committee of this year’s edition, we have put together wonderful programs and activities such as table tennis, scrabble and football, our showpiece for the next seven days. Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider giving modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. To donate TEXT ADVERTISING: Advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/498732-lagos-swan-cup-commences-on-friday.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos