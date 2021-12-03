Four champions: Handicap Tennis & Me

To coincide with the UN’s International Day for People with Disabilities, we’ve spotlighted disabled tennis, in particular four of the winners of our recent series of national championships for the deaf, wheelchairs, learning disabilities and tennis impaired – Esah , Martha, Oliver and Tracy.

In the past two years, many people with disabilities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic with significantly reduced activity levels and opportunities to be active, so the LTA National Championships over the past few months have been a celebration of disability tennis and have offered players the opportunity to return. to be active and competitive.

Here we speak to the quartet of champions for their thoughts on how they got involved in disabled tennis and what the sport has done for them. While not everyone can win national titles, everyone can get on the track and have fun regardless of their ability or disability. We hope the trips and experiences described below can inspire and encourage even more people with disabilities to return to the court and new players to give tennis a try.

Esah Hayat (Middle Sex) – National Deaf Tennis Champion

In early November, Esah Hayat took four LTA National Deaf Tennis Championships singles titles in six years with victory at the National Tennis Center.

The 19-year-old Cambridge University student of East Finchley, who is a regular on LTAs GB’s national deaf tennis squad and a previous World Junior Deaf Tennis Champion, wasn’t immediately fond of the sport.

I was first introduced to the game when I was about six years old, with my father and brother both playing. However, I didn’t like it and just wanted to play football. I remember saying to my dad after my first session that this is a stupid game! All you have to do is run after a ball and hit it! I haven’t played tennis for a while. However, I watched my brother Yousuf play and help collect the balls and hit the wall. When I was about nine and a half, I realized I couldn’t play football as well as I wanted to with my hearing aid and cochlear implant, so I tried playing tennis again.

After making progress and playing regularly at the Westway Sport Center as part of their regular schedule, his father received an email from the North London Deaf Childrens Society advertising the National Deaf Tennis Championships, suggesting to participate.

Deaf tennis has given me the opportunity to be part of a global community of tennis players who are all in this together. It can be very easy to be the only deaf person in the room in everyday life, so playing deaf tennis tournaments has been a great way for me to rejoin the deaf community while enjoying the sports we all enjoy. .

I have made many friends with tennis all over the world, both at tournaments and at my tennis clubs. Playing on the tennis team has also opened up a whole new branch of my life in college, and overall it has given me a wide range of experiences that I would never have had otherwise.

Martha Harris (Nottinghamshire) Wheelchair Tennis National Champion

Martha Harris, along with Andrew Penney, became the first pair of teens to win both the men’s and women’s singles titles at the year-end LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Finals at the Shrewsbury Club last week.

Seventeen-year-old Harris, who left Shrewsbury with four trophies, often went in her younger days to watch the professional players who took part in the annual British Open in Nottingham and it was at the British Open in 2015 that she was introduced to play in a come and try session now she is supported by the LTA’s Wheelchair Tennis National Age Group Program, designed to help high-potential wheelchair players progress toward future international success.

I started at a come and try session in Nottingham, really enjoyed it and decided to keep going.

I never really played much before tennis, I was never really involved, but once I discovered the sport I was so much more active, I played so much more, met so many great people and made so many great friends. It’s really exciting for me to be able to go to all these matches and even have the opportunity to go abroad to play.

I really like the challenge of tennis and being able to keep training and working hard and having a goal to work towards keeps me motivated.

Oliver Beadle (Essex) National Champion Tennis with Learning Disabilities

Oliver Beadle won the Yellow Ball Division 1 singles and doubles titles at the LTA Learning Disability National Championships in Sunderland last month.

Beadle, who made his 2019 Virtus Global Games debut as part of the GB squad, was one of 53 players in the Northeast. He first started playing tennis with his brothers before participating in tennis sessions with learning disabilities, and he writes that the sport he started 10 years ago changed his life.

Tennis has allowed me to meet a great group of tennis players, friends and specialist handicap coaches and also compete for Great Britain. I participate in intensive training weekends through the LTA and compete in competitions all over the UK and the world.

I’ve competed in Los Angeles and Brisbane so far and those experiences and being part of the British team have helped me a lot, both on and off the field.

I enjoy playing and trying to win! I really like the training weekends and matches and meeting the friends I made through LD tennis. I’m so proud to play for Great Britain, it’s great to put on a GB shirt and travel away and be part of a team.

Tracy Compton (Surrey) Visually Impaired National Tennis Champion

Tracy Compton competed in the LTA Visually Impaired Nationals at Wrexham and was one of 40 players from across the country who competed in North Wales. Compton and her doubles partner Roy Turnham were crowned B1 doubles champions, which she describes as a dream come true.

Tracy tells how VI tennis has made it impossible for the blind and the blind to participate in tennis and make it inclusive.

VI tennis has been great for building my confidence on and off the court. It encouraged me to participate in regional and national tournaments across the country, boosting my courage and confidence to travel on public transport again after the isolation of the pandemic was significant.

Tracey was initially a reluctant participant in the sport, as she mentions. A bad experience in high school left me feeling inadequate and isolated from playing tennis with my friends because I was visually impaired. I was initially hesitant to participate in the trial sessions being held at my local tennis venue, Sutton Sports Center Tennis Academy.

But due to the proximity of the venue and the well organized session for VI tennis I started to enjoy tennis again and this quickly became an addictive sport for me and now I just love to play VI tennis and it encourages me to want to do better.

Meeting and making new friends outside of the tennis court has been a social endeavor and that allows me to encourage other VI friends to participate in new tasting sessions across the country.