Game Recap: Minnesota Wilds Divine Game Overwhelms New Jersey Devils 5-2

After a game against the San Jose Sharks a few weeks ago, Minnesota wild star Kirill Kaprizov was moved to the third line. So far, his season has begun to worry Wild fans. The superstar winger had been worrying fans all summer, finally signing a huge contract offered to him months earlier and arriving at camp with no time. Needless to say, his poor performance had upset the feathers of the Wild believers. After Evason and his staff kicked Kaprizov in line, the light bulb went out. Since then, he is arguably the best offensive player in the NHL. The Wilds’ performance over this period has also taken off, with four straights coming together in a match-up against the New Jersey Devils. With a win, the Wild would sweep the season series and move to first place in the Western Conference.

The Wild came flying out of the gates, mainly thanks to the effort of the fourth line of the Wilds. A solid shift by Duhaime and crew was followed by another great offensive shift through the GREEF line. Again, these two lines were able to gain the momentum Dean Evason plays them for. Before the Wild knew it, they were in the power play due to a high stick for Eriksson Ek. While it didn’t score any goals, early control of the puck had undoubtedly continued to shift the game in the direction of the Wilds.

Soon a nice pass from Ryan Hartman (and Kaapo Kahkonen) found Kaprizov. As he did time and again, 97 made the super-sized defender in Ryan Graves look like a 15-year-old, giving a clinic in body positioning. After beating Graves wide, Kaprizov pulled the player into a firing position and defeated Blackwood over the gauntlet.

The Wild wasn’t done with the beautiful goals yet. Several shifts later, Rem Pitlick showed patience to beat a sprawling Blackwood and extend the lead to two.

While the Wild seemed to have the momentum throughout the period, it would be incorrect to say New Jersey had no chances. Fortunately for the Wild, their defense and goalkeeping were put to the test. Towards the end of the period, Kaapo made a great save on a Jesper Bratt who was shot through traffic to keep Minnesota’s lead at two.

When they came out of the locker room for the second time, the Wild picked up where they left off. A one-timer from Kirill Kaprizov found a defender’s head (and not Ryan Hartmans’ stick) and landed behind Blackwood to extend the lead to 3.

However, one night of all goods ended. Kevin Fiala overcommitted in knocking off a saucer pass to Ryan Graves. Having no defender, Graves made an end and placed a rocket behind Kahkonen to reduce the lead to two.

Shortly after, Tomas Tatar found himself in a breakout, beating Kaapo to reduce the lead to one and get the heartbeat of Wild fans.

With New Jersey proving that they weren’t going to disappear without a fight, it became clear that the Wild would have to make some strong shifts if they were to leave. A dominant shift through the Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello line did just that. When part of the line started to change, Dimitri Kulikov jumped forward and bounced home on a shot from Ryan Hartman to narrow the lead to two.

With both teams looking for a chance, Jonas Brodin kept the lead at two with a great defensive play. His great series of games just keeps getting better.

After Jordan Greenway pulled a hooking minor by moving his feet, the Wild headed for the power play with less than 90 seconds left in the period. As time went on, Matt Dumba cut toward the net and nearly found the back of the net doing his best Bobby Orr superman impression.

The Wild went to the locker room after the second against two with the opportunity to ignite a struggling special teams unit at the start of the third.

As has been typical lately, the power play ended up being a dud. Neither team controlled the game much more than the other as the period got back to being equally strong. The period was relatively quiet until Ryan Hartman and Andreas Johnsson submitted their entry for the strangest fight of the season.

On the resulting power play for the Wild, their man advantage woes continued. With five seconds left in a futile attempt, Dawson knocked out Mercer Dumba to extend the man advantage for another two minutes. Despite some good chances, the Wild extended their drought.

After countless chances, Ryan Hartman defeated Blackwood low and far to make it 5-2. He remained one of the best players on the ice and his line generated at least a dozen scoring opportunities. He is currently on pace to score 46 (???) goals.

As time went on, Nick Bjugstad defeated Blackwood one last time. Unfortunately, time was running out and the Devil’s defensive core took offense at the gesture.

Another game, another win. The Wild return on Saturday for a match-up with an equally hot Toronto club, with both teams entering the game in five game streaks.

Burning questions

Which Mackenzie Blackwood will show up for the Devils?

Blackwood had a solid night despite what the score on the scoreboard might suggest. With 38 shots, many of them from high-danger areas, Blackwood didn’t stand much of a chance. He also had some great saves, with at least two on the power play in my memory. That said, he didn’t win the game for New Jersey and conceded four goals, so I think more could always have been done.

Can Kirill remain exciting?

Short answer: yes. Long answer: It seems like he’s constantly ramping up the tension with each passing moment. Tonight, in my opinion, was the most dominant Kaprizov (and whatever linemates he plays) all year round. There were at least three teams where New Jersey didn’t touch the puck for minutes. Example below:

Kaprizov’s dominance has not been a solo effort. With the help of one of the best goalscorers (weird but true) in the NHL, Ryan Hartman, Kaprizov finally has a finisher who commands enough respect to buy himself more space. When other teams focus too hard on Kaprizov, Zuccarello and Hartman will make a play and either score or get the puck back to Kaprizov. New Jersey had no answer to this rule, just as the Wilds’ previous opponents have learned.

With 17 points in his last eight games, a number leading the league in that time frame, Wild fans see a bright future for Kaprizov who can maintain this level of production.

Is Greenway finally up and running?

As Matt wrote this morning, Jordan Greenway came out into the night to play his best hockey of the season yet. Tonight was a step back, but certainly not back to square one. Greenway ended the night with an empty stat line, save for two hits. He had ice time on the penalty kill where he made a few plays including a clearing that helped the Wild restart their kill. He also drew a penalty on a hustle to play. All in all an acceptable but not commendable night from Greenway.