



Here’s a selection of Kyodo News photos taken this week in Japan and beyond. Visitors watch blooming Shikizakura cherry blossoms and fall foliage at Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Nov. 29, 2021. The cherry trees bloom in the spring and fall. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Photo taken on the morning of November 29, 2021, shows sea fog near Kushimoto in western Japan’s Wakayama prefecture. Photographers visit the area, which is known for the phenomenon that occurs on cold winter mornings. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo The Police and East Japan Railway Co. conduct a security drill at JR Chiba Station near Tokyo on November 30, 2021. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo A 20-meter-tall Christmas tree is lit in front of red-brick warehouses in northern Japan’s Hokkaido city of Hakodate, on December 1, 2021. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo On December 2, 2021, “hamaya” decorative arrows for the New Year will be made at Atsuta Jingu Shrine in Nagoya, central Japan. An “ema” votive tablet with an image of a tiger is attached to each arrow as in 2022, the year of the tiger in the Chinese zodiac. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo A 7-Eleven employee attaches a merchandise to a drone in the parking lot of a supermarket in Tokyo’s Hinode town on December 2, 2021, after receiving a delivery order from a local customer. Seven Eleven Japan Co. started on a test basis with a same-day drone delivery service, aiming to bring it to market within five years. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Japanese “maiko” and “geiko” traditional professional entertainers watch a “Kaomise-Kogyo” Kabuki performance at the Minamiza Theater in Kyoto on December 3, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo Copyright © 2021 Kyodo News

All rights reserved.

No reproduction, republication or redistribution without written permission. Back number: Japan and beyond: Week in Photos – November 20~26 Japan and beyond: Week in Photos – November 13 ~ 19 Japan and Beyond: Week in Photos – November 6~12 Japan and beyond: Week in Photos – October 30 ~ November 5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/12/256eb430a73c-japan-and-beyond-week-in-photos—nov-27dec-3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos