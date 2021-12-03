Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez Enters Football Transfer Portal





Nebraska record-setting quarterback Adrian Martinez, a three-time captain, entered the NCAA football transfer portal on Thursday. Martinez, who is listed in the portal as a transfer graduate, has made 38 starts for the Huskers over his four-year career, including the first 11 games this year before a shoulder injury sidelined him for last week’s final against Iowa. He underwent surgery on November 24. “I don’t think that decision will take too long,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said on Nov. 24 when asked about Martinez’s future plans. “I want what’s best for the program and definitely what’s best for Adrian.”

1 Related Martinez has served as captain in each of the past three seasons, and he holds career records in Nebraska for total offense (10,792), completions (670), and 250-yard passing games (16). He also holds one-season records for percentage completion (71.5 in 2020) and games with 300 or more yards in total offense (7 in 2018). “The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home,” Martinez wrote on Twitter. It was an honor and a privilege to represent the N 4 years. …I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum.” Martinez, initially a Tennessee recruit, became the first major addition for Nebraska coach Scott Frost after taking the job at his alma mater in 2017. He set several freshman records in 2018, but lost his trajectory runway in 2020. Frost fired all but one of the offensive assistants last month, including quarterback coach Mario Verduzco, who had worked directly with Martinez.

