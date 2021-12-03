ATP responds very weakly to treatment with Peng Shuai





Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images The Womens Tennis Association has been hailed in recent days for its bold stance on Peng Shuai, the prominent Chinese tennis player who disappeared from view last month after accusing a powerful retired politician of sexual assault. Organization chief Steve Simon announced Wednesday that the WTA would cancel all upcoming tournaments in China until he is convinced Peng is safe and acting on his own accord, a decision that could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. cost. . And Simon made it clear that the China-promoting International Olympic Committees recently opaque call Peng, after which officials claimed she was fine and insisted their approach to quiet diplomacy fell short of that requirement. On Thursday, the ATP, the organization that controls the men’s tennis tour with the exception of the four Grand Slam tournaments, announced its own updated statement on the matter na looking for an investigation in November, as does the International Tennis Federation, which hosts the Grand Slams. Neither response was inspiring. The situation around Peng Shuai continues to be a cause for concern within and beyond our sport, the ATP statement read in part. The response to those concerns has so far been inadequate. We once again urge a line of open direct communication between the player and the WTA to get a clearer picture of her situation. The ATP, like the WTA, regularly hosts tournaments in China, but there is no mention of any repercussions or consequences for Beijing in this passive message, nor in the statement from the ITF, which emphasizes that our primary concern is the well-being of Peng Shuai. stays. It makes no sense that such demands will be made, even if the status quo persists. And as tennis writer Ben Rothenberg notices, neither statement even mentions China. Multiple players, including 26th-ranked American Reilly Opelka, tweeted their dismay with the statement: I was especially touched by the part where he said we will follow all developments as this issue develops https://t.co/krAItXwHDV — Reilly Opelka (@ReillyOpelka) Dec 2, 2021 In the wake of Peng Shuais’ disappearance and strange return, an open question has been how sports leagues are taking their stances against China, a hugely lucrative market whose authoritarian government has also caused many headaches for Western sports in recent years. or not recalibrate. While the IOC stumbles over itself not to offend the country, which will host the Winter Olympics in February, other professional sports have a chance to act tough or at least talk. So far, the WTA is alone on that front. Sign up for the IntelligencerNewsletter Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world. Terms & Privacy Statement

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy statement and you will receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/12/atp-offers-very-weak-response-to-peng-shuai-treatment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos