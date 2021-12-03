A year after sustaining a spinal cord injury, AJ Quetta returns to hockey as assistant coach to Bishop Feehan

ATTLEBORO AJQuetta returns to the game of hockey.

It’s been nearly a year since he suffered a spinal cord injury that left the 18-year-old paralyzed from the neck down. His playing career ended after he crashed his head into the boards during a game for Bishop Feehan High School on January 26.

AJ has been a source of motivation for the entire hockey community, so Bishop Feehan announced on Thursday that it has added Quetta to the coaching staff as an assistant to the boys’ team. He said he was thrilled to have the chance to return to the game he loves.

I never really had a chance to say goodbye to the game when I played it. I was playing, and then I wasn’t. Now as a coach I get another chance to be a part of it and I may never have to say goodbye, Quetta said.

Feehan hockey coach Dave Franzosa called AJ one night and asked the Shamrock hockey alum to join the coaching staff. AJ then had a meeting with the entire coaching staff and he decided that he wanted to return to the program in a new capacity.

Since his injury, AJ’s main focus every day has been to heal and walk again. He spends countless hours in physical therapy, but can now focus on something else.

I have another part of my life that I can focus on now, he said. When it comes to PT and OT, and exercising every day, that’s all I’ve focused on. I have been on the road for 10 months now and this opportunity presented itself and it is wonderful for me and my family to be involved in Feehan hockey. I’m just excited to get started.

AJ made his emotional return to the rink Thursday night for the final day of tryouts for the Shamrocks at New England Sports Village. It was his first day of work as an assistant coach. He understands that now as a coach he has to think differently about the game and not as a player.

Quetta was a three-year varsity forward for the Shamrocks, graduating last June. His coaching responsibilities now include working with the forwards, assisting with game breaking and practicing video, brand building and program communications.

It will be different for me, he said. I don’t expect myself to just jump in and get it. I still have that player mentality when watching hockey. It will be an evaluation instead of making a mistake and fixing it yourself. I have to evaluate the players and figure out what’s best for them and what’s not best for them. It will take some practice, but keep an eye on how it goes.

Then there’s his role as the chirper, which is an art form for Quetta.

I have a few goals, he said with a laugh. I’m more of an on-the-spot kind of guy.

The past 10 months have been challenging for Quetta, one that he has faced with tenacity, drive and grit.

My wounds have healed a little. It’s still raw. It’s still really fresh. Not every day is easy for me, but being a part of this will distract me a bit, he said.

AJ’s father, Anthony, said he is grateful to the Bishop Feehan family for his sons’ latest opportunity.

I am so proud of this child. I know I’ve said it before, but he’s my hero! Quetta, Sr. posted on social media.

AJ’s motivation extends to all of Bishop Feehan’s students.

A photo of AJ hangs on the wall in Feehan’s gym. The school’s strength and conditioning coach, Mike Vitelli, placed it to serve as an inspiration for the student-athletes. In fact, every week Vitelli picks the AJ Athlete of the Week for their leadership and dedication.

For the kids to see him there, it helps all athletes to realize that no challenges are too difficult during training, Vitelli said. I’ve seen athletes walk up to the poster and look at it, or tap it for inspiration. (AJ) was a bulldog when he was training there and there are certainly kids who have modeled their efforts on what he would do if he was training there.

Immediately after AJ’s injury, the Bishop Feehan family and the entire hockey community sprang into action to help the Quetta family. Now that AJ is back on the rink, he feels at home with the Shamrocks again.

The Feehan community is the kindest, the most generous and the most willing, he said. Whenever anyone needs help when it comes to the Feehan community, they step up. I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of Feehan as I go through what I am going through. Seriously, theres no other school Id rather be a part of.

