cowboys vs. Saints – Game Recap – December 2, 2021

NEW ORLEANS — Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had to fill in for Mike McCarthy as acting head coach and enjoyed the view from the sidelines as the unit he normally oversees lifted the Cowboys from their recent swoon with a slew of big plays.

CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage, Tony Pollard ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run and the Dallas defense produced a drive-stall sack and three interceptions in the fourth quarter of a 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

The Cowboys (8-4) intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill four times on all three occasions in the last 6:32 of the game, including defensive tackle Carlos Watkins’ pick-6 on a screen pass that made it 27-10 with 2: 52 left.

I finally got to see his emotion and expressions on the sidelines,” Dallas rookie outside linebacker Micah Parsons said of Quinn, a former Atlanta head coach who normally calls defensive plays from a cubicle with Dallas. “It was good to have a smile on his face and it was good to see another win on the board.

McCarthy and five aides did not make the trip due to positive COVID-19 tests.

I like doing difficult things with a group of people and this was one of those moments, said a contented Quinn. We wanted to make sure Mike and all the guys we missed were behind them. Frankly, that was the only thing I was nervous about. I didn’t want to disappoint them.

The Saints (5-7) gave the dual-threat Hill his first start this season in hopes he could help New Orleans make a four-game slip. He was effective in spurts, passing 264 yards and two touchdowns and running for 101 yards while playing with an early injury to the middle finger of his throwing hand.

He played with a lot of heart, a lot of guts, said Saints coach Sean Payton.

But Hill’s turnover proved too much to overcome as the Saints winners of the NFC South lost a fifth straight game over the previous four seasons for the first time since 2005, the season before Payton took over in New Orleans.

It’s very frustrating. It’s uncharted territory for us,” Hill said. This is my fifth year and I’ve never experienced anything like this since I’ve been a saint.

Dak Prescott went for 238 yards and a 1-yard touchdown to Michael Gallup.

Prescott was intercepted by Marshon Lattimore midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys nullified that turnover when Jourdan hit Lewis Hills arm as he let go of the ball and Damontae Kazee intercepted.

That was the first of three Dallas late interceptions. The Saints’ next drive stalled on a pick by Trevon Diggs, his league leader in ninth. And the Watkins interception came on the drive after that.

When the ball was in the air, our guys went to get it,” said Parsons, whose 10th loot of the season also ended a Saints threat early in the fourth quarter. We did our best to contain them. I mean he got out of pocket and we found ways to slow him down and get the ball back.

Saints receiver Deonte Harris turned a short pass into a late 70-yard TD for the game’s final score.

SLOW START

The Saints started slow on their slip and this game was no exception as they failed to score for the fifth game in a row in the first quarter.

The Saints’ first scoring threat came on their second drive, but Brett Maher’s 56-yard field goal drifted wide to the right.

Dallas broke through on his third possession, culminating in Prescott’s 41-yard pass over center to Amari Cooper and a lateral pass to Lamb who went 33 yards to the New Orleans 1. Prescott then threw a fade to the right corner where Gallup made a jumping, spinning catch over cornerback Bradley Roby, narrowly touching both feet.

The Saints tied the score on Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s 24-yard TD catch early in the second quarter, but never led.

After Greg Zuerlein’s 55-yard Dallas field goal made it 10-7, the Saints threatened late in the second half as they drove to the Dallas 26. But Hill’s pass to the left sideline was tipped off by receiver Kenny Stills and intercepted at 5 by Jayron Kearse, who ducked to get hold of the fluttering ball as he dragged his toes across the turf before falling out of bounds.

The game stayed close to the third quarter, when Pollard gave Dallas a 20-10 advantage by slipping an arm tackle into the backfield and running away from everyone else.

Injuries

Dallas has reported no injuries during the game.

Saints: Hours before the game, the Saints placed defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on the injured reserve after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. … Juwan Johnson hurt his neck after making a jumping 27-yard catch towards the end of the first quarter.

NEXT ONE

Cowboys: Visit Washington on December 12.

Saints: Visit the New York Jets on December 12.

