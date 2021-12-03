Who will the Rams target to replace Steve Addazio?

Where will the Colorado States football program turn to find its next head coach? Steve Addazio has been fired?

Each of the last five Rams head coaches had a history of being a coordinator or head coach at the Power 5 level. Sonny Lubick, Steve Fairchild, Jim McElwain, and Mike Bobo were all previously coordinators, while Steve Addazio had been head coach at Boston College.

There are several strong candidates for the CSU job, including some household names for both Mountain West and Rams fans.

Here’s a look at some of the names that will, and probably won’t, be in the mix to become Colorado State’s next head football coach.

Tony Alford

Alford, an All-Western Athletic Conference running back and 1,000-yard rusher at CSU as a junior in 1989, is an assistant head coach and running backs coach at Ohio State after serving as an assistant at Notre for the past six seasons (2009–14). Dame, coaching running backs for four years and receivers for two. He was the Fighting Irishs recruiting coordinator in his last three seasons there.

Would he be interested in returning to CSU? He could feel hurt after being passed twice before. But if he is interested in the job, CSU would be wise to at least discuss it with him.

Gary Patterson

After a wildly successful two-decade run, Patterson was let go by TCU during the 2021 season. He has vast experience and knowledge (and success) in the Mountain West, dating back to the time of the Horned Frogs at the conference in the 2000s.

However, there are some potential bottlenecks.

One is that he may well be considered for a more high-profile job as a head coach or defensive coordinator if he wants to. The second? Patterson is known as a hard-nosed coach who rubbed some people the wrong way. After an abrasive coach like Addazio, CSU may be hesitant to hire someone with a similar attitude.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.

Seth Litrell

The North Texas head coach has just completed a 6-6 regular season, the first season of .500 or better for the Mean Green since Litrell’s teams won 9 games each in 2017 and 2018. Litrell is only 37-37 in Denton , but this will be the fifth time in six seasons that his team has made a bowling game.

The Oklahoma native has been an assistant at Texas Tech, Arizona, Kansas, Indiana, and North Carolina. Litrell has P5 experience and a lot of recruiting cache in key CSU recruiting areas. But with no ties to CSU and an uneven coaching record at UNT, would he make sense as a fit person in Fort Collins?

North Texas head coach Seth Litrell picks up wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) after Darden scored a touchdown against Rice in Denton, Texas on Saturday, November 21, 2020. (Al Key/The Denton Record Chronicle via AP)

Jeff Choate

The freshman co-defensive coordinator in Texas has been all over the Mountain West and Pacific Northwest, piling up assistant stops at Utah State, Boise State, Washington State and Washington, while also serving as the head coach at Montana State from 2016-20.

In four seasons with MSU, Choate only went 28-22, but his last season was an 11-4 campaign with a semifinal and a No. 4 finish in the Division I FCS subdivision. Choate certainly understands the region, but is there enough meat on his resume?

Mark Helfrich

Helfrich went 37-16 in four seasons as Oregon’s coach from 2013 to 2016, leading the Ducks to the 2014 National Championship game before being fired after going 4-8 two years later. His offensive coordinator in Oregon was Matt Lubick, Sonny Lubick’s eldest son.

The Oregon native was recently the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, but has spent most of his career with major college football programs in the West, including a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado under Dan Hawkins from 2006 to 2008. He now works at Fox Sports.

Then-Oregon head football coach Mark Helfrich, pictured here before a November 26, 2016 game, could be a candidate for the CSU job.

Matt Lubick

The son of the CSU legend is newly available after Nebraska let him go as offensive coordinator/receiver coach during a 3-9 season last month.

Clearly, a link to Lubick’s glory days is an enticing prospect for nostalgic CSU fans, and Matt Lubick’s past working relationships with a major CSU (Canvas Credit Union) sponsor means he’s immersed himself in the community of Fort Collins and Colorado State. and know by heart.

While his offenses in Nebraska struggled to get over the hump, Lubick is a former Broyles Award nominee (given to best assistant coach in college football) during his time in Oregon and Washington and has strong recruiting connections in the Mountain West. -region. If CSU is looking for a coach with ties to the program and Alford can’t figure it out, Lubick would also be a logical choice.

Jim McElwain

Some of the fan base is looking longingly at McElwain for the special 10-2 regular season in 2014 before he left for Florida.

This is likely a non-starter for several reasons.

CSU probably wouldn’t want (or be able to afford) to buy it from Central Michigan. There’s also the fact that McElwain burned a few bridges at CSU, and the track here would be close enough for a lateral shift from Central Michigan. He has had a great start at CMU and will likely stay there to try and jack himself up to a Power 5 job again.

Don’t expect the Mac to return.

Jim McElwain leads the CSU football team on the field at Hughes Stadium in his first season as Rams head coach in 2012.

Dave Logan

Every time a job at a college football in Colorado comes up, the name Logans is mentioned. Logan is the only coach in Colorado preparatory history to lead four different Class 5A schools to state championships.

While Logan is arguably the best high school soccer coach in Colorado history, it’s unlikely that this would be the time and place he got into college soccer.

Cherry Creek High School’s head football coach Dave Logan watches his team warm up on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Chandler High School football field in Chandler, Ariz.

