Sunny Hills Freshman Daniela Borruel Captures CIF-SS Tennis Singles Title – Orange County Register





Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.Subscribe now Sunny Hills freshman Daniela Borruel stands with her father, German, and brother Marcos, 8, after winning the CIF-SS singles title at Whittier Narrows on Thursday. (Photo by Dan Albano, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Sunny Hills freshman Daniela Borruel serves Thursday at the CIF-SS singles championship at Whittier Narrows. (Photo by Dan Albano, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Aliso Niguel seniors Kei Kato, left, and Alexandra Ozerets finished second in the CIF-SS Doubles Championship at Whittier Narrows on Thursday. (Photo by Dan Albano, Orange County Register/SCNG) SOUTH EL MONTE — Daniela Borruel of Sunny Hills is a freshman and a few weeks before her 15th birthday, but she knows herself well on, and most importantly, off the tennis court. She proved that on Thursday at the CIF-Southern Section girls’ tennis individual championships. Top seeded Borruel recovered from a three-game deficit in the second set to take out a 6-3, 7-5 win in the final against Marina junior Mika Ikemori to take the singles crown at Whittier Narrows Tennis Center. Borruel trailed 5-2 in the second set before using her aggressive and well-rounded game to play out five straight matches against Ikemori, a fellow doubles finalist on the recent SoCal USTA sections. Borruel said she drew on the experience of collecting from a 5-0 deficit in the first set to win a match at a USTA tournament in Newport Beach over the summer. “I knew what to do,” she said. “I just focused on every point and never gave up trying. My intensity went up too, so that helped me a lot. There’s always a chance to come back.” Borruel became Sunny Hills’ first CIF singles champion since Christie Wan in 2016, but believes her father German congratulated her on making a different kind of history on Thursday. “We come from Mexican roots,” says Borruel, whose brothers German (11) and Marcos (8) also play tennis. “Not many Mexicans or Hispanics as a whole participate in tournaments or participate in USTA tournaments. I know there are a few, but the majority isn’t there, so I think that’s what he meant today.” Borruel attributes her aggressive play style, from charging the net to bashing forehand winners, to her mother, Rosario, who also serves as her fitness coach. “My mother raised me that way,” said Borruel. “She’s always excited. She taught me to be like this: ‘Don’t be passive on the field.’ “ An Orange County duo also nearly won the doubles title, but Aliso Niguel’s seniors, Alexandra Ozerets and Kei Kato, lost 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 to front-runners Tsehay Driscoll and Eliana Hanna of La Caada. Ozerets and Kato united as doubles partners for the first time to claim the South Coast League title. The partnership was motivated by friendship and the desire to finish their high school career as strongly as possible. “We’ve known each other since high school,” said Kato, who attended Don Juan Avila Middle School with Ozerets. “We kind of know what each other thinks.” Kato and Ozerets certainly viewed the CIF tournament in the same way. They defeated Elaine Wu and Selina Wu of CIF-SS Division 1 team champion San Marino 6-2, 7-6(3) in the semifinals. “It’s our last year, so we just wanted to play together,” Ozerets said. “I think we played our best.”

