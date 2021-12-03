New York Giants QB Daniel Jones not cleared for contact, eliminated vs. Miami Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The New York Giants will have to do without quarterback Daniel Jones against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, coach Joe Judge told reporters on Friday.

Jones has not been cleared for contact after sustaining a neck injury during last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was believed to have been injured playing football during the second play, but he had said there was no real pain until after the game.

He moved and pitched well during practice as a limited non-contact contestant throughout the week.

“At the moment he is not cleared for contact so we will go ahead and keep him out of this match,” Judge said. “Right now we are not 100% comfortable with him until the medical team has cleared him completely, so from now on we will rule him out.”

Mike Glennon will start in place of Jones. Jake Fromm, signed by the Giants to the Buffalo Bills practice squad this week, will support Glennon.

Glennon went 0-5 as a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. His most recent win as a starting quarterback came during the 2017 season with the Chicago Bears.

Jones didn’t record many, if any, first-team replays during Thursday’s practice, sources told ESPN. So the Giants have prepared for this outcome.

He is expected to be re-examined on Monday. Jones will make the trip with the Giants to Miami and then to Arizona where they will practice next week, leading to a matchup the following Sunday with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is out against the Dolphins on Sunday, will miss at least one game for the third consecutive season due to injury. Geoff Burke/US Today Sports

The judge has said the third-year quarterback is not expected to be out for the season “at this time.” He reiterated Friday that that remains true, even if there is uncertainty.

“We will evaluate him for the future, including next week, with the doctors,” Judge said. “We don’t have answers yet [when he will be cleared].”

The Giants (4-7) are still looking for answers about what they have in Jones three years into his career. This stretch run was supposed to provide more clarity after they fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett last week and some of their best playmakers got healthier.

Instead, the Giants are in sit-and-wait mode with their quarterback and some of his playmakers. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (quad/oblique) is not expected to play in Miami on Sunday, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) is in doubt.

“There really is a very gray area in what [the timetable] is [for Jones]. There really isn’t a final decision on that,” Judge said. “Of course we will push at this point and get him on the field as soon as he is healthy and ready to go. He also wants to be on the field. He just wasn’t cleared for contact today.

“In terms of what it will look like in the coming weeks, future weeks, there are no answers right now. Everything else would be hypothetical or guesswork at this point.”

This is the third consecutive season that Jones has missed a game late in the season. He missed time due to a high ankle sprain as a rookie and a hamstring injury in 2020.

Jones, 24, has completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards this season with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Glennon, 31, went 16-of-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while playing in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on October 10.