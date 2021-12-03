Yorkshire County Cricket Club fires entire coaching team after racism scandal





The entire Yorkshire County Cricket Club coaching team has been sacked in the wake of the recent racism scandal, the club has announced. Azeem Rafiq, who played for the province between 2008 and 2014, and then between 2016 and 2018, has made a number of allegations of racial abuse related to his time at the club since his last departure. Last month, the ex-cricketer spoke to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport selection committee about his experiences in Yorkshire, whose chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur resigned earlier in November. A statement issued by Yorkshire CCC on Friday morning read: We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, director of cricket, and Andrew Gale, first XI coach, have left the club today, alongside all members of the coaching team. A new cricket director will be appointed shortly, in addition to a new coaching team being recruited. The back room medical team, outside services of Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the club. An interim medical team is also being worked on. We thank everyone who leaves for their service. Further announcements will be made in due course. Lord Kamlesh Patel, who took over as chairman of Yorkshires last month, also commented on the resignations of the clubs coaching staff. Patel said in the clubs statement above: Significant changes are needed at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are determined to take whatever steps are necessary to regain confidence. The decisions announced today have been difficult to make but are in the best interests of the club. Without making significant changes to the way we are led, we cannot move forward with the past to become a culture that is progressive and inclusive. Rafiq has made numerous accusations of racial abuse related to his time in Yorkshire (House of Commons/PA) We want to make the Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone from all backgrounds. To do this we need to rebuild our culture and instill positive values ​​in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a club people can rely on. We have a huge renovation to do, but we are convinced that this is a step forward towards a better future. The fallout from Rafiqs’ allegations has led to further allegations of racial abuse by various players at many English cricket clubs. Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan has stepped down from BT Sport and the BBC’s upcoming Ashes coverage after Rafiq alleged the former Yorkshire and England captain made a racist remark during the mating season together at the club. While Vaughan denied making the comment, former Yorkshire player Gary Ballance admitted he racially insulted Rafiq when they were teammates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/cricket/yorkshire-racism-coaches-azeem-rafiq-b1969202.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos