Bronco Mendenhall abruptly quits as Virginia head football coach





Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall stunned college football fans when the Cavaliers announced he was stepping down after the team’s bowling game. “It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall lead the Virginia football team for the past six seasons,” said Carla Williams, Virginia director of athletics. in a statement. “He has done an exceptional job of not only transforming the program, but also raising expectations for the program. He has laid the necessary foundations to propel our football team forward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will have a positive impact for the rest of their lives.” Williams and university president Jim Ryan did ask the 55-year-old to stay, Mendenhall said, but it was his choice to resign after “31 consecutive years of football”. Mendenhall saidMy wife and I will be married 25 years in March. All we’ve known together is the rhythm of the football season. That’s all my kids have known, and by January all three will be gone. Holly and I are empty nesters.” He added that the chaos of this week’s coaching carousel “gave me a sense of clarity that I need to step back from college football and reassess, innovate, reframe and reinvent with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives.” This week Florida hired Louisiana’s Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, Lincoln Riley shocked fans when he left Oklahoma for USC and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly abruptly left for LSU. Mendenhall added that his wife was “a little stunned and shocked” by his decision, but he believes that “it takes a renewal and a pause and a reformulation and a reinvention and a new connection to become the very best person I can be.” can help move forward.” ” The 55-year-old spent six seasons with Virginia and led the program to a 36-38 record (including a 6-6 record this season). This marks the fifth consecutive time that the Cavaliers have been eligible for the bowl under Mendenhall’s supervision. He led the Cavaliers to the 2019 ACC Coastal Division Championship and their first New Year’s Six Bowl appearance in the 2019 Orange Bowl. Mendenhall has been a head coach for 17 years, with a stint at BYU from 2005 to ’15, and has amassed a 135-81 head coach record. More College Football coverage:

