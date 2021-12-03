WTA suspends Chinese events due to peng supported by tennis stars

No. 1 Novak Djokovic, former star Martina Navratilova and founder of women’s tours Billie Jean King have all backed the WTA in its decision to suspend tournaments in China over concerns over Peng Shuai.

Olympic chiefs, meanwhile, have confirmed that they have had a second video call with the Chinese tennis star.

The women’s tennis tour resolved what chairman Steve Simon called “serious doubts” about the safety of Chinese player Peng, who accused a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

Simon reiterated his call on China to conduct “a full and transparent, non-censorship” investigation into Peng’s claim that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli “forced” her to have sex.

The WTA’s decision to suspend its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, has won the support of some of tennis’ biggest names.

The decision could potentially cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars, as China is one of the largest markets.

Djokovic called the WTA’s stance “very bold and very brave”, while 12-time Grand Slam winner King tweeted that the WTA was “on the right side of history”.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova challenged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to respond, writing on Twitter that “I can barely hear you so far!!!”

China will host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

The IOC, whose President Thomas Bach spoke to Peng for 30 minutes on Nov. 21 in one of the first contacts a Western organization had with her, said it made a second phone call on Wednesday.

The appeal had confirmed that Peng “appeared to be safe and sound given the difficult situation she is in,” the IOC said.

Bach was criticized after the initial call for not making any demands on Peng’s safety, and the IOC defended his approach in a statement on Thursday.

“We are using ‘silent diplomacy’ which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is seen as the most promising way to act effectively in such humanitarian cases,” the IOC said.

But uncertainty over Peng has fueled calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over the human rights record in China.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and is seemingly pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” said Simon.

‘Serious doubts’

Meanwhile, the Chinese Tennis Association expressed “outrage and strong opposition” to the WTA’s announcement on Thursday, the state newspaper Global Times reported.

And China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the country “strongly opposes acts that politicize the sport.”

Peng, 35, doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open, has been at the center of international concern for the past month.

She was not seen for weeks after her accusations on the Twitter-esque Weibo platform that Zhang, now in her 70s, forced her into sex during a years-long on-off relationship.

Her allegations, posted on Nov. 2, were quickly deleted from the internet in China and online discussions about them remain censored. Zhang has not responded.

The Global Times on Thursday accused the WTA in an editorial posted only on Twitter of “an exaggerated show” and “forcing (Peng) to complain in accordance with the imagination and expectations of Western public opinion.”

Peng’s claims against Zhang marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

State media have pointed to an email attributed to Peng and photos of her at a tennis event in Beijing as proof of her safety.

Simon said he still had “serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.”

The European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain have all called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts and well-being.

Millions of dollars

Next year’s WTA schedule hadn’t been announced yet, but it seems unlikely that China will host any major international sport, other than the Olympics, any time soon, due to its strict coronavirus policy.

In 2019, China hosted 10 WTA events with a total prize pool of more than $30 million.

On CNN, Simon said he was unable to contact Peng directly despite multiple attempts.

When asked whether the WTA has been contacted by corporate sponsors of the Olympics or other sports with major companies in China, such as the NBA, Simon said: “We have not heard from the partners involved in the Olympics and other properties involved in China. .

“Our position here is very, very clear: I can only imagine the range of emotions and feelings going through Peng right now.

“We hope she feels that this is not her fault and that we are very proud of her.”