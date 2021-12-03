Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS Drafting Advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Saints Showdown Tournaments





Thursday Night Football heads to Louisiana for Week 13, where the Saints will host the Cowboys. Both teams lost their matchups on Thanksgiving Day, and together they’ve dropped six in a row — two in a row for the Cowboys, four in a row for the Saints. Before we begin, it’s worth noting that we steered clear of both Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott. With Kamara tentatively slated to return after a multi-game absence due to a knee injury and the Cowboys looking to let Elliott rest to some degree, we don’t want to pay the DFS price it takes to include them in this DraftKings Showdown -setup. Remember these important settings for DraftKings single-game competitions:full point PPR, and there are three-point bonuses for 300 passing yards, 100 immersive yards, and 100 receiving yards. The Captain pick costs 1.5 times a player’s original price, but he also gets his point total multiplied by 1.5. MORE DK SHOWDOWN: How to Win a Showdown Contest DraftKings Showdown Picks: Cowboys vs. Saints Budget of $50,000, minimum one player from each team required. Captain: (1.5x salary, 1.5x points) QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($17,700) Prescott is fresh off his third-highest score of the season, with a total of 28.3 DraftKings points on Thanksgiving. It was the fourth time he earned DK’s three-point bonus for throwing over 300 yards, and if the Cowboys are seriously a little careful with Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Prescott is a good bet to win another 300 yards attempt. and deliver a strong DK score again. MORE TNF: FD Lineup| Cooper update| Start them, sit them FLEX: WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys ($10,000) All signs point to Lamb getting dressed on Thursday night after missing Thanksgiving with a concussion. Amari Cooper (COVID) is still feeling the effects of the virus, and even if he is active, Lamb will be leaning on as the clear main receiver. He has put in great performances against difficult defenses, and another such feat will be in the cards. WEEK 13 DFS: Best Values ​​| Best stacks | Setup builder FLEX: WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys ($6,800) Gallup did well as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver on Thanksgiving, scoring 18.6 DraftKings points, including the three-point bonus for hitting 100 receiving yards. He’s better suited to a secondary role, though, and with Lamb back in the herd, Gallup will find himself in positions to deal damage to another defense. WEEK 13 PPR RANKING:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | kicker FLEX: RB Mark Ingram, Saints ($5,000) Ingram (knee) has been practicing in full this week and Alvin Kamara (knee) has been exercising on a limited basis this week, so even if both are active, Ingram will likely be able to handle a healthy workload. Ingram missed last week’s game, but had made three consecutive double-digit DK points attempts before that absence. WEEK 13 STANDARD GRADE:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | kicker FLEX: WR Deonte Harris, Saints ($4,600) When selecting pieces of the game Saints Passing, we want to focus on those who can make great plays. After all, they are five-point house underdogs and don’t know who their quarterback will be. Harris has an average of 15.2 yards on 30 touches (27 receptions), and would rather bet on someone making one or two big plays rather than hoping someone produces consistently over the course of the entire game. WEEK 13 DFS LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel | Yahoo FLEX: Dallas Cowboys D/ST ($4,400) The Cowboys were much more generous against the Raiders than the match-up suggested, but they are still just two games away from hanging 23.0 DK points on the Falcons. On the surface, the Saints are a much better team, but they are stuck in a four-game streak and struggling with a number of injuries on offense. We think this is a place where the Cowboys can play enough defensive and special teams to make them worthy of being included here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/fantasy/news/thursday-night-football-draftkings-picks-nfl-dfs-lineup-advice-for-week-13-cowboys-saints-showdown-tournaments/17gn6yr5ahpmb1eyss4l1vie5w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos