Women’s tennis leads lonely fight for human rights

If Thomas Bach or Adam Silver need some tips for standing up for human rights instead of the bottom line, they should call Steve Simon on the women’s tennis tour.

Finally someone picked out the almighty yuan.

Boldly treading ground that Bach’s International Olympic Committee and Silver’s NBA invariably avoided — not to mention other sports organizations and countless corporate giants — the WTA suspended its tournaments in China over concerns over Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai.

Simon, the president and CEO of the WTA, is all alone on Backbone Island, taking a position that will undoubtedly deal a huge financial blow to an organization that has been a major player in the lucrative Chinese market.

Don’t expect anyone else to follow.

Simon admitted that, insisting that he was not trying to influence the decisions of other sports or governing bodies.

But his organization had to take a stand, he said, after Peng accused a former top Communist Party official of assault.

“I have no intention of sending any message to other sports organizations or influencing their decisions or evaluating their decisions,” Simon said. “I think it goes beyond that, it’s clearly something very, very sensitive on a global basis for women in general. So as a leading women’s sports organization, and directly impacting that, we’re focused on that.”

Peng’s well-being has been a source of global concern for the past month, with current and former players calling on Chinese authorities to let her speak out.

Her allegations of sexual assault were quickly removed from Chinese social media and she disappeared from public view, save for a few carefully orchestrated performances that appear to be nothing more than propaganda from an authoritarian regime.

With the Winter Olympics starting in Beijing in two months, the IOC was best positioned to take on the Chinese.

But Bach wasn’t about to mess with his billion-dollar boondoggle, so he’s happy to play along on a few government-arranged video calls with Peng that were meant to assuage the international outcry, but instead make her feel more like a to sound hostage.

Former IOC member Dick Pound also weighed in, though he might as well have auditioned to become a spokesman for the Chinese government when he said everyone in the organization thinks Peng is “fine.”

“These are people who have dealt with athletes and dealt with pressure,” Pound told CNN in an interview. “They can tell if someone is behaving under duress or not.

“Their unanimous conclusion was that she was fine. And she has only asked for her privacy to be respected for the time being.”

Of course, Bach and the IOC are merely mimicking the blueprint drawn up by the NBA, which faced a backlash from China — the largest foreign market — after Daryl Morey, the former general manager of Houston Rockets, tweeted in 2019 to support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

As a leader in the struggle for social justice in America, the NBA was much more careful with the Chinese.

The league called the uproar over Morey’s tweet “deplorable” and spent the past two years trying to resolve a financial blow that Silver estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars.

The WTA does not have the financial clout of the IOC or the NBA, but it chose to confront the Chinese about Peng’s whereabouts.

The governing body says it will not back down until it speaks directly with Peng and the government agrees to a full and impartial investigation into her allegations of assault.

That attitude is one of the bravest in sports history, on top of that with Muhammad Ali refusing induction during the Vietnam War, Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising a fist during the 1968 Summer Olympics, and Colin Kaepernick kneeling for social justice.

“The WTA is on the right side of history by supporting our players,” tennis pioneer Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter. “This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sport.”

Simon was quick to point out that this was not one person’s decision. He said he had the full support of the WTA board, players, tournaments and sponsors in a decision that could extend beyond 2022.

This is certainly no small gesture. The WTA hosts about 10 tournaments in China each year, including the season-closing Tour Finals, which will take place there over ten years.

“I don’t know how to give you a number of what the actual effect will be, but it will certainly be millions of dollars,” Simon said. “And it’s something that we have to manage and work our way through. But I’m confident we’ll find a way to manage it and work our way through it.”

Unfortunately, no one else is willing to follow suit – not even in the tennis world.

The International Tennis Federation, which oversees Grand Slam tournaments and other events worldwide, and the CEO of the men’s ATP Tour both made statements on Thursday.

Neither made mention of China or the suspension of the WTA.

The right side of history can be a lonely place.

____

Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and view his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

____

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.