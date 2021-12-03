



Hockey player returns to team as assistant coach after devastating injury Updated: 10:55 PM EST December 2, 2021

Show transcript I never thought I’d do something like this again. But suddenly the opportunity came to a J. Quetta and now he’s helping coach the Bishop Feehan team. He played in the boards that took him off the ice just 10 months after the crash. I still wish I was there shooting the pucks and stuff. So you know I have to get used to watching more than playing but I am excited and so are his former teammates and head coach David franciosa who says he needed an assistant coach and AJ was the natural choice. The Taki doc speaks for itself for your varsity player, true leader of the team and then you know what, he embodies the rules very, very well with bishop and philosophy. It’s about, you know, integrity, hard work, giving back to the community. This was day one. AJ coaches his responsibilities include working with attackers, helping to break down practice and game film to build and communicate the team brand. A post-workout photo looked promising. AJ says he will bring the same dedication and passion to his new job that he brings to rehab every day. Many people go to the gym and train for their six pack, they train for their triceps. You know I go there is a totally different ball game. So you know, you don’t see that kind of improvement, but getting more mobility and more flexibility and things like that is what I’m looking for and I haven’t seen AJ come down in the morning yet. So his afternoons are free. He says it works perfectly in Attleborough. I’m Mary Salata WCVB News Center five. Hockey player returns to team as assistant coach after devastating injury Updated: 10:55 PM EST December 2, 2021 Ten months after a spinal cord injury, AJ Quetta has returned to Bishop Feehan’s hockey team. Ten months after a spinal cord injury, AJ Quetta has returned to Bishop Feehan’s hockey team.

