MLB Lockout: A Brief History of MLB Strikes and Lockouts as Baseball Enters First Workout in 26 Years

As feared, the collective labor agreement (CLA) that governed the 2017 to 2021 seasons expired without a new collective labor agreement having been agreed. That prompted the owners to exclude the players on Thursday. While some may see this as an attempt to speed up discussions, it is an attempt by team owners to put pressure on the union and force them to agree to whatever their most recent proposals are. Whether that works — this is the sport’s first off-season lockout, so who knows — the reality is that Major League Baseball is now experiencing its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 players’ strike.

The current lockout marks the ninth work stoppage in modern MLB employment history — that is, since Marvin Miller became head of the Players Association in the late 1960s and turned it into a truly functioning union. Under Miller’s leadership, the union remade the economic fabric of the game, but the owners fought every step of the way. At this point, recent events deserve a look back at the work stoppages that preceded the current ones. We do this via a cursory “walking tour”, and even the long view will show you that it’s always about money and how it’s split between players and owners. Work stoppages come in two flavors: the lockout, where owners shut down the industry from top to bottom, and the strike, where players do the same through a calculated refusal to work. As you’ll see, we’ve had enough of each. Forward.

The strike of 1972

How long did it take?: April 1-13, 1972

What was it over: The players’ three-year retirement agreement with the owners had expired and teams were able to withstand even modest increases in benefits. When owners refused to let the matter go to arbitration, as suggested by Miller, the players struck. After 13 days, the owners capitulated and agreed to a prior retirement proposal made by the players. A total of 86 regular season games were lost and were not re-fixed. This ultimately played a vital role in the AL East race. The Tigers claimed the crown with a record of 86-70, though they finished just half a game ahead of the Red Sox. The two teams were even in the loss column.

Why did it matter?: It was the first strike by players in MLB history. Player representatives voted 47-0 for the strike (with one abstention), which was a sign of the solidarity Miller was able to build within their ranks.

The exclusion of 1973

How long did it take?: February 8-25, 1973

What was it over: The spring training freeze, which delayed the opening of the camps but did not affect the regular season, was implemented for lack of a new CBA. That new CBA mainly caused salary arbitrage, which has come to great benefits for players over the years.

Why did it matter?: It was the first owner lockout in MLB history.

The 1976 exclusion

How long did it take?: March 1-17, 1976

What was it over: In one of the great tectonic shifts in the history of the league, Miller and the union were able to gain the right to free agency when, in December 1975, independent arbitrator Peter Seitz ruled in favor of the players in their dispute with the owners. In that case, pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally became the “test case” that changed the reserve clause, which, for the previous sprawl of baseball history, had tied a player to one team until that team traded or released him.

Curt Flood pioneered the legal attack on the reserve clause with his 1972 Supreme Court case, but it wasn’t until Seitz’s ruling some three years later that players were given the right to become free agents. In response to the Seitz decision, owners have locked out the players. During the lockout, however, a federal appeals court upheld Seitz’s ruling and made Messersmith and McNally free agents. Writing on the wall, Commissioner Bowie Kuhn ordered the opening of spring camps. Players and owners agreed to start the season without a CBA. The two sides finally reached a four-year deal in July — an agreement that established the right and framework of free choice.

Why did it matter?: It was a desperate move by owners who indicated that the game was changed forever.

The Strike of 1980

How long did it take?: April 1-8, 1980

What was it over: CBA negotiations led to this brief strike. The players struck late in spring training, but the regular season started in time after the two sides agreed to continue discussions throughout the season. In May, players and owners agreed in principle with a new CBA, but critically also agreed to reconsider the issue of free agency the next off-season.

Why did it matter?: The 1980 strike led to the forging of a new CBA, which in turn paved the way for the most damaging labor struggle to date.

The Strike of 1981

How long did it take?: June 12 – July 31, 1981

What was it over: After a 50-day strike that led to the cancellation of 712 games and forcing the shortened season to be split into two halves, the two sides finally agreed on the issue of free agents’ compensation (i.e. how teams losses, compensated). Ultimately, teams that lost free agents were compensated with a combination of unprotected professional players selected from a league-wide pool and draft picks. Owners had initially pushed for a compensation structure that would provide the losing team with draft picks from the signing team and players chosen from the signing team’s roster. The union, in turn, saw this as an unacceptable barrier to the free agent market.

Why did it matter?: It proved that labor disputes can turn into all-out wars between players and owners – wars that erode the integrity of a season. In ’81, division winners of the first and second half of the season advanced to a one-time extended postseason. This led to the unintended absurdity of the Reds being left out of the playoffs, despite having the best record in all of baseball (66-42), as they did not finish in first place in either half.

The strike of 1985

How long did it take?: 6-7 Aug 1985

What was it over: This brief strike was the result of a dispute over the owners’ retirement contributions and the owners’ desire to put a limit on players’ salary arbitrage earnings.

Why did it matter?: It proved that even work stoppages during the season don’t have to be so harmful, as all lost games were made up during the strike. However, it also laid the groundwork for owners conspiring to suppress the free-agent market for three consecutive seasons. That collusion would eventually cost the owners more than $400 million in damages to be paid to the players.

The 1990 exclusion

How long did it take?: February 15 – March 18, 1990

What was it over: That conspiracy mentioned above? This exclusion was essentially a tantrum by the owner at the arbitrators’ judgment against them for manipulating the free agent market. Spring training camps got off to a late start, but the regular season was unaffected, other than opening day being postponed by a week. Presumably, differences of opinion about freedom of choice and salary arbitration caused the exclusion.

Why did it matter?: During the lockout, Commissioner Fay Vincent held a press conference in which he proposed to end the lockout in exchange for a “no strike” promise from the union. Vincent, however, made the bold offer without the owners’ permission. That, in addition to Vincent’s general anti-lockout tendencies, led to his impeachment. He was replaced by Bud Selig, who as owner himself completely transformed the commissioner’s primary role into serving the interests of team owners.

The strike of 1994-1995

How long did it take?: Aug 12, 1994 – Mar 31, 1995

What was it over: The 1994 season started without an employment contract, but the owners’ insistence on a salary cap caused the players to strike late in the regular season. Barely a month later, Selig announced the cancellation of the World Series. During the 232-day strike, the owners’ chief negotiator resigned, a federal mediator tried and failed to reconcile the two sides, owners imposed a salary cap, the union declared all unsigned players free agents and Selig and its co-owners attempted to fill rosters with replacement players/crusts. Only a complaint and injunction from the National Labor Relations Board, issued by future Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, will put owners in trouble and end the strike. In addition to the entire 1994 postseason, 938 regular season games were lost in the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

Why did it matter?: It remains the nuclear war of MLB labor interruptions and it has damaged the game for years. However, the damage done in a sense motivated the years of uninterrupted seasons to come (“labour peace” is too strong an expression for what followed).

The 2021 exclusion

How long did it take?: 2 Dec. – to be defined

What was it over: Owners and players were unable to agree on a new CBA by the time the current deal expired. In an effort to break the union and avoid a players strike during the season, owners locked the players out. A large number of economic conflicts must be resolved before a new agreement is reached, and the exclusion will not end until a new collective agreement has been provisionally agreed.

Why it was important: The 2021 lockout marked the first MLB work stoppage in nearly three decades.