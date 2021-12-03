Predicting West Virginia’s 2022 Football Season

With the news that the 2022 football schedule for the West Virginia Mountaineers has been released, we can now take a closer look and see what exactly our expectations will be in a make-or-break season for fourth-year head coach Neal Brown. The Mountaineers have seen small steady growth thus far, but the steady growth has also been undermined by costly mistakes, miscues, penalties and the smallest margin of error for the team. Every game is played as if one wrong step will send the team to the abyss never to be seen again and eventually those mistakes are made and they haunt the team. The team could be as good as 9-3 when it bounces against Maryland, Oklahoma and Texas Tech had gone their way but conversely they could be as bad as 3-9 if they bounce back Virginia Tech, state of Iowa and Texas had gone differently too.

The Mountaineers aren’t going to win more than 7 games this season, so next season the club should see a jump in growth. Would 8 wins but not having the Big 12 Championship in early October be enough or should the team be closer to 10 wins? Can they get there?

Saturday, September 3, AT Pittsburgh

First game of the year and we open with the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers are heading for the ACC Championship game against Wake Forest and are led by senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett has exhausted his eligibility and the Panthers will have to break in a new quarterback. Without an experienced quarterback, we’d expect the Panthers offense to take a step back. The question remains how well the Mountaineers attack will do? The first game of the year in a non-hostile road environment isn’t the worst place to open. West Virginia wins a close game here.

WVU 24 – Pitt 20

Saturday, September 10, vs. KANSAS

We open the home slate with a kick-off against Kansas and while the Jayhawks have seen exponential growth this past season and look like they’ve found their quarterback, we’ve seen the Jayhawks look like one a few times over the years. thorn in the side of teams. to fall right back on their path. I don’t think that will happen this time as Lance Leipold is the real deal in my eyes. He won in Wisconsin-Whitewater and he won in Buffalo. Once he starts winning in Kansas, the next big job in the market will be his. West Virginia is even more talented and will play at home. This is a win, although it may not be the blowout we were used to.

WVU 35 – KU 24

Saturday September 17 against TOWSON

I’m not going to spend a lot of words on this game because this is the game where West Virginia pays someone to get beat, parents watch their freshman and sophomore sons play football and everyone has a relaxing day. This is a win. It better be a win. I won’t say anything else.

WVU 55 – Towson 7

Saturday September 24 at Virginia Tech

Here’s the real kicker. I polled on Twitter and over 85% of voters said they’d rather beat Pitt than VT. I’m firmly in the other camp, willing to lose to Pitt than lose this game. My hatred of Pitt pales in comparison to my hatred of Virginia Tech. It just does. Virginia Tech nearly beat the Mountaineers this year and although the Hokies will be breaking in on a new coach, this game will be four for the Hokies and the Mountaineers so there will be no excuses for not being ready. Virginia Tech held the Black Diamond Trophy for over 6,000 days before the Mountaineers returned it to Morgantown. I want to keep it in Morgantown. I’m not sure if that will happen.

Virginia Tech 27 – WVU 17

Saturday October 1st in Texas

Steve Sarkisian soon finds out why the Texas track is arguably the toughest in all sports. Unreal expectations coupled with boosters who all think they know how to do your job while enduring the knockout of every team in the league. It is a difficult performance and not everyone is equally good at it. West Virginia dealt with the Longhorns this year as both teams struggled with injuries. Texas should be stronger and will have their sensational running back Bijan Robinson. I think Texas is looking for a win here.

Texas 30 – West Virginia 24

Thursday October 15 against Baylor

Neal Brown has his first proper Morgantown night game as the Baylor Bears trip to West Virginia. Baylor ambushed the Mountaineers this year by catching them as they struggled to a 2-4 start. The Mountaineers didn’t want to play that day, but should be ready for a big night game that hardly anyone on the roster will have experienced. In 2013, the Bears defeated the Mountaineers to score 73 points. The following year, the Eers raised the ship 41-24 at Morgantown. In 2015, the Bears again attacked West Virginia by 62 points. West Virginia won 24-21 in 2016. West Virginia has never lost to Baylor at home. At home, they do not lose at night.

West Virginia 41 – Baylor 24

Saturday, October 22 at Texas Tech

The horror house of West Virginia is located in West Texas, where the Mountaineers have seen good seasons derailed by the winds in West Texas and the strange place of Lubbock Texas. Neal Brown is 0-3 against TTU and now the Red Raiders have a new head coach, despite having bowled over this year. Hard to predict without a head coach and knowing what he will do, but I’ll lean on history and say that until Neal Brown beats Texas Tech, I don’t expect him to beat Texas Tech.

TTU 34 – WVU 24

Saturday October 29 vs TCU

Gary Patterson is now away from TCU and the Horned Frogs have fallen from a team that was once about to become the next big thing in the Big 12. They had their chance in Oklahoma, couldn’t keep it up and have been mediocre for a while. Another new head coach, this time in Morgantown and I like to think the Mountaineers should be better. Give the home team the advantage for now.

WVU 21 – TCU 10

Saturday, November 5 in the state of Iowa

No Brock Purdy. Let me remind you, no Brock Purdy. That gives me hope that the Mountaineers can compete and now that Matt Campbell’s plan is not new, teams are starting to figure out how to fight and fight it. The Mountaineers showed some good strategy this year, but I also wonder how much of it was the Iowa State game, the game that circled the calendar all year and the one everyone bought into. That doesn’t seem to be the case this year (it probably is from Baylor this time). Iowa State wins at home.

ISU 36 – WVU 27

Saturday November 12 vs Oklahoma

The Sooners will be without Lincoln Riley. They see a lot of exodus in transfers and the commits, but they’re still Oklahoma and like I told Texas Tech, until we beat Oklahoma, I’m not going to play a game that predicts we’ll beat Oklahoma. Track wins. I hope it’s close again.

Oklahoma 44 – WVU 21

Saturday November 19, vs Kansas state

As I make up this schedule and my first predictions, I realize that this is now going to be a pivotal game. It’s Senior Night and if I’m right, the Mountaineers are 5-5 right now. They need one more win for the bowl to qualify. As much as Texas Tech has been a thorn in the side of the Mountaineers, West Virginia has been a thorn in the side of the state of Kansas. Being at home should give West Virginia a reason to get hyped and they’ve done well preparing for these types of games. Watch to see the seniors going out on a high level at home.

West Virginia 27 – Kansas State 20

Saturday, November 26 at State of Oklahoma

Here we have some discussions, if the Mountaineers are 6-5 right now, can Neal Brown continue to show growth as they take a seventh regular season win? Will we see a lot of injuries and transfers by then? Will the Mountaineers ever get behind the Cowboys? Let’s hope so, because I’m going against the trends here.

WVU 35 –OSU 34

Wednesday, December 28, Liberty Bowl vs Auburn

Early prediction is that the Mountaineers will go to the Liberty Bowl. Let’s give them a win.

WVU 27 – Maroon 21

Final record 8-5 (4-5)