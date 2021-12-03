Wall Street hesitates as the Fed signals the end of the party, but is it?





NEW YORK (AP) The job of the Federal Reserve, the longest-serving chairman ever said, is to take the punch bowl away as soon as the party gets going, and that’s exactly the message Wall Street is getting from the comments this week. current president Jerome Powell.

Shares plunged after Powell said the Fed could end its immense support for the financial markets sooner than Wall Street expected. However, history shows that stocks are not always losers if the Fed withdraws its aid.

Some economists and investors have been calling for such a move, given the economy’s strong recovery from last year’s brief recession and the stubborn persistence of high inflation sweeping the world.

But the S&P 500 fell 1.9% in a single day after Powell said the Fed’s monthly bond purchases, which recently began shrinking from $120 billion, could end months ahead of its June target where it picked up momentum. used to be. In addition to concerns about the new coronavirus sweeping the world, it caused Wall Street’s so-called fear meter to surge. Wall Street has cause for concern. An early halt to the Fed’s bond-buying program, which has helped keep long-term interest rates low and thereby the economy, would open the door for the central bank to make the more impactful decision to raise short-term interest rates. . They have been locked at a record low, close to zero, since the start of the pandemic, one of the main reasons why the S&P 500 has roughly doubled since its four-year low in March 2020. Low interest rates are also a major reason why many investors are buying. Shelter worries that stock prices have risen too high and too fast. For example, an investor buying a 10-year Treasury bond would be looking for a return of only 1.44% and not even keeping up with current inflation levels. As long as the 10-year remains below 1.50%, there’s no alternative to buying stocks, said Josh Wein, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds. To see how that has boosted Wall Street, take a look at what investors pay for every $1 in corporate profits. The price of the S&P 500 is trading at nearly 24 times the earnings per share its companies have made in the past 12 months, according to FactSet. That is more expensive than the average price-earnings level of the past two decades of just under 18. But stocks could continue to rise even after the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates. Typically, such rate hike campaigns take place when the US economy has enough strength to stand on its own two feet, without the help of the central bank. And that in itself can boost corporate earnings, the lifeblood of the stock market. According to BofA Global Research, since 1983, in six out of seven cases, the S&P 500 has made positive returns in the 12 months since the start of a rate hike campaign. The average return was 6.1%. Widen the time horizon to two years after the first rate hike, and the S&P 500 still had a positive return all but one. Sure, that one exception is consistent with today’s market, according to Savita Subramanian, stock strategist at BofA Securities. The S&P 500 was much more expensive than usual in 1999 amid the dotcom bubble, with prices of the S&P 500 trading at 30.5 times their earnings. The historical record of US stocks’ performance as the Fed slows its bond purchases is not that deep. That’s because such bond-buying programs have only become a staple of the central bank’s toolbox since the 2008 financial crisis. Stocks struggled a bit in the summer of 2013, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested it might slow or phase out its bond purchases. That surprised investors and the subsequent mini-swoon for the market became known as the taper tantrum.” However, the shares quickly rose again. The Fed did not raise short-term rates until late 2015, more than two years after the taper tantrum. While some worry that the end of the tapering will accelerate the point where interest rates rise, I don’t believe that will happen, although this fear of higher rates in the near term is fueling market jitters, said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen. Group.

