Auburn hosts Oklahoma State for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

AUBURN, Ala. The Auburn women’s basketball team looks set to continue the win home as the Tigers host the state of Oklahoma as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Game time is Sunday at 2 p.m. CT at Auburn Arena.

Fans are encouraged to wear white for Sunday’s game. In addition, fans attending the men’s basketball game against Yale on Saturday can show their tickets for that game to gain free entry to Sunday’s game.

The Tigers (4-3) have taken two straight wins and three of their last four after a big defensive stand late in the game helped Auburn to a 72-65 win over a difficult North Florida team Tuesday night. Auburn hosts SEC/Big 12 Challenge game for the second time; the Tigers defeated Oklahoma 95-79 in 2018.

Oklahoma State (3-3) will play its first game in more than a week after defeating Green Bay and Tennessee at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas last weekend. This will be the first meeting between Auburn and Oklahoma State in women’s basketball.

Tickets are available at the Auburn Arena Ticket Office on match day or in advance by visiting AUBTix.com or calling 855-282-2010.

IN THE AIR

Brit Bowen and Larry DiChiara have the radio call beginning at 1:45 PM CT on WQSI 93.9 FM; the broadcast can be heard online at AuburnTigers.com and via the Auburn Athletics mobile app.

The game can be seen on SEC Network + with Brad Law and Joe Ciampi calls the action. SEC Network+ is available through WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app for mobile devices and smart TVs.

LAST TIME OFF

The Auburn women’s basketball team withstood an offensive barrage of North Florida’s second half, playing a strong defense along the stretch to win 72-65 Tuesday night at Auburn Arena.

Led by another big night of sophomores Aicha Coulibaly , the Tigers (4-3) overcame a late deficit with a 12-2 run in the last five minutes to capture their second consecutive home win.

Coulibaly led four Tigers in double figures and surpassed 20 points for the second game in a row. She finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Scott-Grayson overcame the early foul by putting in a 13-point night, and Sania Wells and Annie Hughes added 10 each. Wells was clutch at the free throw line, hitting 8-of-8 attempts while remaining near perfect throughout the season.

As a team, Auburn equaled a season best from the floor, shooting 44.6 percent. The Tigers really came out on top at the free throw line, hitting 18-of-22 attempts for 81.8 percent. Auburn bounced back to UNF 35-27, turning 19 Osprey turnovers into 28 points. North Florida defeated Auburn to hit 45.8 percent of the field, including six three-pointers.

AN AUBURN WIN WOULD…

Give the Tigers their fourth home win in a row.

Be Auburn’s second win over a Big 12 opponent in their last three chances.

Beat the Tigers’ all-time non-conference record at Auburn Arena to 65-10.

AUBURN-OKLAHOMA STATE SERIES

This is the first meeting between Auburn and Oklahoma State in women’s basketball. Auburn is 5-9 all-time against current members of the Big 12.

AUBURN IN THE SEC/BIG 12 CHALLENGE

Dec 7, 2019: TCU 80, Auburn 65 (Fort Worth)

Unique Thompson scored a career-high 31 points, but early foul problems and turnover cost Auburn in an 80-65 loss at TCU. Auburn turned the ball 19 times, leading to 26 points for TCU, and several Tigers missed key minutes with foul issues; two players assumed an error. The Horned Frogs took advantage, coming into the bonus every quarter and hitting 23-of-33 free throws for the game.

December 2, 2018: Maroon 95, Oklahoma 79 (Maroon)

Auburn hit 13 3-pointers to set a new school record when the Tigers defeated Oklahoma 95-79. Led by a double-double by Unique Thompson , five players scored in double figures for the Tigers, who broke an eight-game loss streak against Big 12 opponents to take their 11th straight home win.

Dec 1, 2016: Kansas State 71, #23 Auburn 66 (Manhattan)

Senior Katie Frerking scored 22 points that were high in the season, but Auburn No. 23 couldn’t overcome the foul troubles and a big rebounding deficit in a 71-66 loss to Kansas State. The Tigers had three players – two key rebounders – made a mistake and saw an early rebound advantage turn into a big deficit towards the end of the game. Despite this, the Tigers rallied for five points in the middle of the fourth quarter, but were unable to hold out.

SCOUTING OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State enters Sunday’s game 3-3 of the season. Dropping their last two games, the Cowgirls fell to Green Bay and Tennessee at a tournament in Las Vegas last weekend.

The Cowgirls averaged 55.5 points per game, but only gave up 55.0; only one team (Tennessee) has surpassed the 60-point mark against OSU.

Lauren Fields leads the Cowgirls with 12.7 points/game, and Taylen Collins is OSU’s top rebounder with 6.2 per game.

Oklahoma State was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 by a vote of the league’s coaches. The Cowgirls finished third in the league last year with 19-9 overall, 13-5 in conference play.

SCOUTING AUBURN

Auburn is 4-3 after a hard-fought win over North Florida Tuesday night at Auburn Arena. The Tigers have won four of their last five games.

The Tigers return 3 starters and 9 letter winners from their team for 2020-21 that finished 5-19 overall, 0-15 in the SEC game.

sophomore Aicha Coulibaly is Auburn’s leading scorer and rebounder with 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She has surpassed the 20-point mark in two straight games, scoring a career-high 27 against Charleston Southern and following that with 23 against North Florida. Coulibaly averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman.

Junior red shirt Honesty Scott-Grayson has averaged 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in seven games this year, and has two double-doubles to her name. She is the 2020-21 Tigers’ leading returnee in most statistical categories: scoring (14.5 ppg), rebounding (4.1 rpg), assists (1.7 apg), steals (2.1 apg), and shooting (.406 FG/.301 3FG/ 0.761 FT).

Junior Sania Wells has returned to her natural position of point guard and has averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists; she averaged 3.3 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists last season.

Junior Annie Hughes and red shirt senior Kiyae’ White also appear to be part of the Tigers’ regular rotation. Hughes is the only Tiger to appear in every game over the past two seasons; she averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 20-21. White missed all but one of the games last season, but as a sophomore in the red shirt in 2019-20, she averaged 4.0 points and 4.8 rebounds. Hughes scored a career-high 21 points and hit 5 3-pointers against Charleston Southern on November 26.

The Tigers will be without sophomores Romi Levy for the 2021-22 season after sustaining a torn ACL in practice just before the start of the season.

wire transfers Haria Wiggins and Paris Mullins watch to provide depth from the couch for the Tigers along with freshmen Amoura Graves and Mar’Shaun Bostic. Redshirt sophomore walk-on Adaora Onwumelu made her collegiate debut at Old Dominion with five rebounds in seven minutes.

NEXT ONE

After a week off for final exams, the Tigers will be back at Auburn Arena next Sunday, December 12 to host New Orleans. The game time is 2 p.m. with a broadcast on SEC Network.