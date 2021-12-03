Spin magic of Embuldeniya, Mendis leads Sri Lanka to series win





The Sri Lankan spinners claimed five wickets each to rack up a big 164 point win over the West Indies and win the series 2-0.

SCORE CARD WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP STANDARD The West Indies batters had no response to the brilliant spin bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya (5/35) and Ramesh Mendis (5/66), which wreaked havoc on the final day of the second Test in Galle. Mendis took seven wickets in the first Test and followed that up with sensational match figures of 11/136 in this Test. He was named Player of the Series, while Dhananjaya de Silva was named Player of the Match. Sri Lanka started the day on 328/8 with de Silva at 153* and Embuldeniya keeping him company at 25*. Embuldeniya hit a few boundaries before being cleared, for 39, by Jason Holder in the third left of the day. That resignation demanded a statement from Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who set the West Indies a target of 297. The 124th Sliva-Embuldeniya partnership is the highest for the ninth wicket by a Sri Lanka pair in Tests. In their pursuit, the West Indies got off to a shaky start as Mendis struck early and Kraigg stalled Brathwaite lbw for 6. Jermaine Blackwood was joined by Nkrumah Bonner, the number 3 batter, and together they tied the procedure. Sri Lanka went into the morning session with an all-spin attack. Just before lunch, West Indies lost Blackwood for 36. Embuldeniya caused a lead, caught on the first slip by de Silva, as the West Indies opener attempted an outside-off delivery, ending the 50-run second wicket association. The visitors went for lunch at 65/2 and needed 232 more runs. In the second session, Shai Hope split a 27-run tie with Bonner, but his wicket caused a collapse. Mendis had caught him for 16 and on the next ball he hit again to send Roston Chase back for a golden duck. He finished the same over with another wicket, with Kyle Mayers becoming his fourth victim. The thrown outs did the work for the spinner, with the last two batters falling prey. Embuldeniya joined the party shortly afterwards and took Jason Holder’s wicket, falling for 3. In his next over, he removed the West Indian last hope batter Bonner for 44. The spinner spun his web, capturing the West Indian batter nicely with an inside rim securing his stump. Kemar Roach hit three limits but it was too late with wickets falling regularly. No other batters resisted as the rest of the lineup collapsed. In no time at all, the spinning duo of Mendis and Embuldeniya completed the West Indies innings and secured a sensational victory. With two wins in two matches, Sri Lanka tops the ICC World Test Championship table.

