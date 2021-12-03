Sports
Boston College Football Banter: Fenway Here We Come
arthur: So we have a lot to talk about after the regular season ends. Disappointing way to go out. You have to wonder how the flu affected BC’s performance, but in the end it feels like a missed opportunity.
Niraj: Really feels like a lost season. Hope guys get healthy to show us what might have been in any bowl game. I don’t care which bowl – I just want to win. The two most important things for me right now are 1) what personnel changes they will actually make (specifically OC and offensive line) 2) which players decide to come back. I recently heard some interesting things about the debate about going pro when you’re bordering on Day 2/Day 3 versus coming back to school. With NIL in place, more guys are expected to come back college-wide. Zay Flowers may fit into this mold.
Shall: You can only hope for Zay. I love a warm weather bowling game just to see if they play better.
arthur: I was hoping that the big news that Jason Baum was referring to was that Zay would be staying for another year. I’ll get a Hafley extension though.
curtis: Agreed that a change is needed in OC and OL coach. This was one of the most acclaimed OLs this preseason, thanks in large part to Dazs’ recruiting for the position, but the Hafleys staff failed to capitalize and they struggled with pass blocking throughout the year.
As for Cignetti at OC, his game calling was really mind-boggling at times for a variety of reasons, be it Jurkovec or Grosel at QB. There were too many deep passes for Grosel, they got uncreative with Garwo and often walked too much in situations that didn’t call for it, and Zay didn’t get enough backfield touches this year. Those were my biggest complaints, but there were many more.
arthur: It’s mind-boggling until you realized that Jurk didn’t have his hand strength back, and that’s not unimportant, and probably the catalyst for the conservative play-calling. But yeah, I’m not sure what’s going on with the Grosel deep ball.
Scholarship: I actually hope Cignetti stays around. He was an important reason that Jurkovec decided to come to BC. I think our bigger problems were OL related. We’ve had worse playcalls than this. We weren’t that conservative. And yes, Jurkovec’s hand strength was definitely a factor.
Niraj: Good point about the relationship between the two. OL issues were there, of course, but I think a good OC can get around that more than he can. That mediocre and fast passing game was seriously lacking. There was almost no creativity and they were constantly looking for the deep ball. Flowers can’t go so many halves without touch. Yes, the injuries clearly played a big part and the defense put a lot of pressure on us because we realized we had nothing. We’ve had worse play-calling, but even with injuries we didn’t have this level of attacking talent available either.
curtis: That said, what are we happy about the Hafleys staff this season?
Shall: I think the defense easily exceeded my expectations. Now my expectations were quite low, but the defense had its moments in big games. I honestly expected that we would lose more games this year because of the defense, not the attack.
curtis: I agreed that I was impressed with the defense. They weren’t an outstanding unit, but they definitely underperformed compared to where their expectations were, and that’s largely due to the coaching. Especially after that string of pre-season injuries, we were all worried. They have made some significant stops in matches against Clemson, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and more.
Scholarship: So are we excited for the bowl or just sort of whatever? More football is always good, right?
Shall: Bowl Season is my favorite part of the Christmas season. Football practically 24/7. Totally serious. I hope BC gets the Fenway Bowl, even if that means a matchup with a Houston or SMU.
Scholarship: I’d be more excited for the Fenway Bowl (and would have gone) if it wasn’t the middle of the week, the middle of the workday. Damn it?
Shall: I did not know that. That’s a terrible mistake by Fenway. It’s the tough part of the bowl season.
arthur: They may not have had a choice. They are the last dog at the water bowl and TV makes that call as much as anyone else.
Scholarship: Yes. 11am on a Wednesday. Oof.
arthur: In the end, more football is more football, and if you have to listen to it on the radio, that’s what it is.
Scholarship: Hey, maybe we’re not in Fenway! Just kidding. Would be in Fenway.
curtis: I’ve already taken a day off from work because I’m so confident that I’ll end up at Fenway. Get committed to you casuals!!
Shall: Get in!
