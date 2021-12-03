Crimson Bears Hockey Team Ties at Homer



JDHS hockey players compete at the Treadwell Arena in November. The Crimson Bears tied defending champion Homer in Homer on Thursday. (Class Stolpe)

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kal Crimson Bears hockey team tied defending champion Homer on the Mariners home ice 2-2 on Thursday.

“It was a good game,” said Crimson Bears coach Luke Adams. “We went up two early in the game and as the game went on it was more or less even. They scored a few goals past our keeper and went into extra time. Getting a 2-2 draw isn’t exactly what we wanted, but we can sleep on it and get better tomorrow.”

Both Crimson Bears goals came in the second period.

Senior Sam Bovitz scored with an assist from classmate Fin Shibler with 9:40 remaining and Shibler scored with an assist from senior Andre Peirovi with 6:31 remaining for the 2-0 advantage.

“We just look at, and really focus on, hard work goals that are just players not trying to be,” Adams said. “But just work hard to get to the front of the net. We call that the dirty areas of the ice, which usually means getting hit by the other team when they get there. And that first goal was great from Sam (Bovitz) to break us 1-0 and shortly after Andre (Peirovi) made some great moves to beat about three defenders and instead of taking that shot he passed it to Finn (Shibler) and he was able to tap it in. That was a good start to the momentum, but Homer came back later in the game with some vengeance and that extra time left the game undecided. ”

Homer’s Casey Otis scored with 21 seconds left in the second period with assists from Kazden Stineff and Hunter Green. Homer tied the game with four minutes remaining in the third period on an unassisted goal by Micah Williamson.

The teams were scoreless in the eight minutes of overtime.

“Good for a conference game,” Adams said. “It’s good to have those overtime because if they happen during the season it’s good to know what that pressure is. With this result we’re fine. We’ll just reset and go back to it tomorrow and try the to achieve victory.”

Crimson Bears sophomore goalkeeper Mason Sooter stopped 24 shots and Mariner goalkeeper Keegan Strong 32.

“It was back and forth,” Adams said. “Both goalkeepers made some good saves. At the end of the game we took a couple of penalties which lost a kind of momentum that we would like to have back, but that’s all part of the process of learning how to get three periods of playing hockey.”

JDHS senior Joey Meier was given a hooking penalty, junior Brandon Campbell and senior Dylan Murdoch were called up for interference, and senior Colton Johns was called out for roughing. Homer’s Sam Banks was called in for the crochet and Cody Thomas for the roughing.

“Right now it’s early enough, we’re still figuring out some of our special team, power play and penalty kill situations where we have a man advantage or a disadvantage,” said Adams. “And it showed today. We had a few opportunities on the power play that we can improve on. So we’ll draw some of them out and work on them in practice, but we’ll also talk about them during the day tomorrow to see if we can make improvements. But we can also improve our pressure all over the ice, including our control, to make the game more physical. We feel like we can be a physical team and we have a lot of good team speed that we probably didn’t use as much as we could today.”

The Crimson Bears play again tonight at Homer and Saturday at Kenai.