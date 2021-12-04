Boise State Football: Jack Sears Does the Inevitable





He was as good a backup quarterback as Boise State could have hoped, but he could never back up much. Jack Sears cleaned out his locker.

BOISE, Idaho Thursday, December 2, 2021. The second Boise State name that made it to the transfer portal (the first was offensive lineman Kyle Juergens) isn’t surprising. BJ Rains used his new Bronco Nation News platform on Wednesday to break Jack Sears’ story. After seeing limited action to speak the light of just a few series over four games during the regular season, Sears will use his remaining portion of a year elsewhere. The USC transfer had a chance to break through last year when Hank Bachmeier was sidelined by COVID protocols, 17-of-20 for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a Halloween win over Air Force. Who knows what would have happened if Sears hadn’t been injured in Q1 against BYU the following week? But he failed to get on the field in 2020 and Bachmeier beat him again in the fall camp. Sears’ move elevates true freshman Taylen Green to the #2 spot behind Bachmeier for Boise States bowl game. And because Green has only played in two games this season, he can play in the bowl without wasting a year on fitness. The Broncos had packs for Green in the Utah State and Fresno State games, and they produced five carries for two yards. We haven’t had a chance to see the highly regarded arm of Greens yet. He had planned to try a pass at Fresno State a month ago, but was fired before he could get it away. One last thought on Sears: I wonder if for the past two seasons (despite last Friday) he’s seen the challenges of San Diego States at QB and reflected on his decision to part with the Aztec affiliation after he USC had left. Sears could have thrived there. Jon Schaeffer, host of San Diego Sports Talk, tweeted Wednesday: San Diego State’s win over Boise State on CBS last Friday had 1.95 million viewers, more than Georgia-Georgia Tech on ABC (1.947 million) and Florida-Florida St. on ESPN (1.629 million). Those are huge numbers, bigger than anything the Broncos would get on ESPN2 or FS1 (CBS Sports Network speaks for itself). Kicking off at 9am Pacific isn’t a problem when you’re talking to such an audience. TANK READY TO TURN IT ON Finally, No. 90 is expected to be fit for the Dallas Cowboys again. Former Boise State star DeMarcus Lawrence returns for the Cowboys tonight against New Orleans. It’s been a long time since Lawrence started the season with a bang and forced a fumble in the season opener against Tampa Bay. But during practice the following week, he broke a bone in his foot, and he’s been out ever since. “Lawrence has had a good week,” Jones said on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “You’ll see him in New Orleans this week. My goodness, what a difference such a player can make. Of course he has to get his game going when he comes in here again.” MATTISON IS THE NEXT MAN AGAIN Despite multiple reports to the contrary, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer says star Dalvin Cook did not tear his labrum when he injured his shoulder last Sunday in the Vikings 34-26 loss to San Francisco. Zimmer also calls Cook on a daily basis, with most observers saying things will spiral out of control over the next two weeks. The smart money says Alexander Mattison will be called this Sunday to Detroit. The former Boise State star is up to the task. When Cook struggled with an ankle earlier in the season, Mattison got two starts, rushing for 225 yards and adding 99 yards in those games. Facing the 49ers, Mattison rushed for 21 yards on seven carries, but scored his second touchdown of the season (the first on the ground). Where is Boise State coach Leon Rice headed with his starting lineup? Rice shook things up Tuesday night by starting Tyson Degenhart instead of Devonaire Doutrive against Saint Louis, and the results were positive. Degenhart, the true freshman from Spokane, scored 11 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots in 37 minutes. In the final minute of regulation, he made his third block, then dropped the shot that tied the game and sent it into overtime. Degenhart was the first freshman at Boise State to block three shots in a game since Chandler Hutchison in 2015. Doutrive played just 13 minutes against the Billikens, scoring one point. Former Idaho Steelheads goalkeeper Jack Campbell has been named one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Month for November. Campbell led all NHL goalkeepers with nine wins and finished first with three shutouts, leaving Toronto 12-2 during the month. It was the Maple Leafs winning calendar month in franchise history. Campbell played parts of two seasons at Boise from 2014-16, going 19-7-5. Hes now in his seventh NHL season. The current Steelies head out this weekend for a two-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks. THIS DAY IN SPORTDecember 2, 1961, 60 years ago today: It didn’t mean much that day, but it does now. Rookie coach Dean Smith of North Carolina wins his first game with an 80-46 smashing of Virginia. It was the opening night in a season where the Tar Heels would go 8-9. But that would be the lone losing season in Smith’s 36 years of coaching in North Carolina. He won 879 games and was the most winning coach in college basketball history when he retired. Smith is now seventh on the all-time list. (Tom Scott hosts the Scott Slant segment during the football season on KTVBs Sunday Sports Extra and anchors five sports segments each weekday on 93.1 FM KTIK. He also served as a color commentator on KTVBs broadcasts of Boise State Football for 14 seasons.) See all our football coverage in Boise State in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

