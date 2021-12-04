Argentina ends France’s dream run and takes last place in Junior Hockey World Cup





Argentina kept their composure in the shoot-out after the 60 minutes ended goalless



Former champions Argentina ended France’s dream run in the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup by taking a hard-fought 3-1 victory here on Friday in the penalty shoot-out of the first semi-final at Kalinga Stadium. Neither team’s display was worthy of a semi-final, but the 2005 champions of Argentina kept his composure in the shoot-out after the regulation 60 minutes ended goalless. In the penalty shootout, Lucio Mendez, Bautista Capurro and Franco Agostini scored for Argentina while only skipper Timothee Clement found the goal for France. The game ended on a bad note as tempers flared after Lucas Montecot missed France’s fourth attempt, resulting in near handcuffs, but officials from both teams and on-field umpires rushed to deal with the situation. The first semi-final proved to be a quiet affair, at least in the first two quarters, as both teams failed to create clear chances from the field play. Argentina was by far the better team and often attacked French goals. The South Americans took two penalty corners within the first 10 minutes, but both times French goalkeeper Guillaume de Vaucelles denied the opponent. Argentina got a penalty corner in the 18th minute, but also lost it. France’s first real scoring opportunity came in the form of a restart in the 25th minute, but to no avail as both teams failed to break the deadlock at halftime. It remained a pale game after the end change, the only difference being that France came out with more purpose and steadily gained a foothold. But as always, there were no real chances for either side. The French dominated the course in the last quarter. France proved to be the surprise package in the group stage, stunning defending champion India 5-4 for an all-win record until Friday’s draw.

