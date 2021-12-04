Indian U-15 girls finish with bronze medal

India’s U-15 girls table tennis team were flattered to cheat as they went 2-3 to Russia, despite Suhana Sainis’ valiant efforts in the semi-finals of the ITTF World Youth Championships in Portugal’s Vila Nova de Gaia on Friday.
Suhana Saini’s victories could not prevent the Russian Federation from taking part in the final, where they will face Japan.
For the Indian table tennis girls team, Pritha Vartikar got off to a good start in the opening rubber, but let Zlata Terekhova dominate as she blunted the Indians’ attack to take a come-from-behind victory 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11 -6.
Suhana, who is familiar with tricky situations, did not give up in the second rubber and restored parity with an emphatic 3-1 (11-4, 15-13, 9-11, 11-9) victory over Kristina Kurilkina.
But Sayali Wani Rajesh, who had no experience, lost to Anastasiia 8-11, 11-7, 5-11, 8-11 to put pressure on India and Suhana again. However, the Haryana girl swept it aside and took another reverse singles win against Zlata in a tricky fourth rubber.
The Indian table tennis player led 2-1, but had the Russian table tennis player come back to tie the score and refer the matter to the decider. And Suhana didn’t let herself or India down, as she ruled out Zlata for a 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7 win.
In the fifth rubber, Pritha was outplayed by Kristina who won 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 to force the Indians to settle for a bronze medal.
Indian table tennis U-19 girls lose
The Indian U-19 table tennis girls lost in the US quarter-finals when Swastika Ghosh and Dia Chitale both lost their matches. Swastika lost 2-3 (11-5, 11-4, 6-11, 6-11, 7-11) to Rachel Sung and Dia went the same way to Amy Wang 2-3 (11-9, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 7-11).
The loss was completely unexpected, as both Indian table tennis players lost the plot after a comfortable 2-0 lead.
It was Yashaswini Ghorpade who saved India’s face when she defeated American Joanna Sung in straight games of 11-6, 11-9, 11-6.
However, the American table tennis players put the problem outside of India when Amy defeated Swastika 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-4 for a 3-1 victory to secure their place in the semifinals.
In the U-15 boys’ category, it was heartbreaking for India as the table tennis players went down 2-3 against a strong Russian Federation.
The Indian table tennis boys, who had a 2-0 lead over Preyesh Raj Suresh, who won 11-5, 12-14, 11-6, 11-4 against Koniukhov llia and Ankur Bhattacharjee, beating Aleksei Samokahin 11-7, 13 – 11, 8-11, 11-7, failed to capitalize and lost the next three rubbers to be dislodged in the quarterfinals.
Shankhadip Das, who played the third singles, lost to Roman Vinogradov 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 9-11, and then Ankur went to Konikukhov 9-11, 9-11, 1-11 to beat the Russians let claws back into the match.
In the decider, left-handed Indian table tennis player Preyesh collapsed under pressure from Aleksei and lost 10-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-13.
