New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill tries to play due to finger injury

METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will try to play with a hammer finger injury he sustained Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys without undergoing surgery, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints’ doctors determined that Hill had hammer finger (the name for a ruptured extensor tendon at the tip of the finger), according to the source. However, Hill’s injury was not as extensive as that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year, which did require surgery. Wilson sustained both a mallet finger and a fracture dislocation at a separate joint in the same finger.

ESPN injury analyst and physiotherapist Stephania Bell said it is viable for Hill to play without surgery given it is an isolated injury.

“My expectation is that we will see them modify a splint similar to what they made [Thursday] night that’s open at the bottom so he can feel and grab the ball,” Bell said. “If he doesn’t play then, he’ll probably be in a sturdier splint. It is not ideal for a quarterback to play with a splinted finger. But with time, he will probably get used to it more and adapt to it. And as long as everyone agrees that he can be functional and comfortable, there’s really no objection to him continuing to play.”

Hill was injured when he struck another player with the middle finger of his right throwing hand in the first quarter of Thursday’s 27-17 defeat. He played the remainder of the game with a splint on his finger, finishing with four interceptions.

“It took some getting used to,” Hill acknowledged after the game. “Every time you put something different on your finger [it affects] traction on the ball and all. But it was okay.”

Hill finished the game 19-of-41, passing 264 yards, two touchdowns, and the four interceptions in his first start of the 2021 season — three of which came in the fourth quarter, while admittedly starting to “squeeze.” He also ran the ball 11 times for 101 yards, despite the pain of a partially torn plantar fascia he sustained in Week 10.

“I thought he played with a lot of heart and a lot of guts. We didn’t help him in the first half,” Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game.

If he is deemed healthy enough to play at near full strength, Hill has a good chance of remaining in the starting role for the Saints (5-7) when they play with the New York Jets again in Week 14. Despite the ugly result and implosion in the fourth quarter, Hill’s running ability gave at least some element of juice to a foul that sustained a torn ACL in Week 8 since QB Jameis Winston’s original start.

The Saints are at 0-5 since Winston was injured. Veterans backup Trevor Siemian helped the Saints to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after replacing Winston in the second quarter of that week 8 game. But then he went 0-4 as a starter, as the offense declined with each passing week – largely due to an overwhelming barrage of injuries.

The Saints are hoping to get Alvin Kamara back and offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk back soon from knee injuries.

Hill is now 3-2 in his career as a starter, having come out 3-1 last year as an injury replacement for Drew Brees. He completed 82 of 114 passes in those games (71.9%) for 834 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also ran the ball 39 times for 209 yards and four TDs, but lost three fumbles.

The 31-year-old last week signed a unique contract extension worth a base value of $40 million over four years if he continues to play his usual role as QB/RB/TE/WR, but could go up to $95 million if he becomes the starting quarterback of the team. team and get high rewards.