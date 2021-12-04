CWI selects 15 member selection for U19 Cricket World Cup





The Cricket West Indies roster panel, CWI, has announced a regional Rising Stars Under-19 squad of 15 members and five reserves for the ICC Cricket World Cup to be played in the Caribbean from January 14 to February 5, 2022. The squad will be led by Ackeem Auguste, the left-handed middle-order batsman, with all-rounder Giovonte Depeiza, as vice-captain. They were selected after the recent 28-player high-performance camp and prep matches at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The young West Indians have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Scotland and Sri Lanka for the 16-team tournament. Matches are played in Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana. FULL Squad Ackeem Auguste (Captain) left bat; Giovonte Depeiza (vice captain) – right hand bat/left arm spider; Onaje Amory right hand bat/right arm off spin; Teddy Bishop right hand bat; Carlon Bowen-Tuckett right-hand man/wicketkeeper; Jaden Carmichael right hand bat/left arm spider; McKenny Clarke right-hand bat/right-arm fast; Rivaldo Clarke right hand bat/wicketkeeper; Jordan Johnson left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin; Johann Layne right-hand bat/right-arm fast; Anderson Mahase left bat/left arm spin; Matthew Nandu left-hand opening bat/right-arm leg-spider; Shaqkere Parris right hand opening bat; Shiva Sankar right hand bat/right arm medium fast; Isai Thorne right-hand bat/right-arm fast Reserves Anderson Amurdan right hand opening bat; Nathan Edward left bat/left arm fast-medium; Andel Gordon left bat/left arm medium speed; Vasant Singh right-hand bat/right-arm leg-spider; Kevin Wickham right-hand bat/right-arm wrist spider Meanwhile, the former West Indian batsman, Sir Vivian Richards, gave some advice to the regional under-19 players as they prepare to host the world. Richards, who was chosen by Wisden as the best ODI batsman of all time in 2002, says the young cricketers should make the most of this opportunity. He encourages the entire Caribbean to rally around the team. Sir Vivian Richards.

