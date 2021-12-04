Highlights & results: basketball, hockey & volleyball





WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) — High school and college basketball, college hockey and high school volleyball were in the spotlight on Thursday. It was a battle on the ice in the Ceel Arena as the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights Hosted St. Lawrence in game one of their two-game series. The game is scoreless in the third period when Skylar Podvey dents the back of the net, putting St. Lawrence in the top 1-0. Caitrin Lonergan would tie it with less than 30 seconds to go and it would end in a 1-all overtime draw. In girls NAC hoops it was Massena takes on Potsdam in the Miranda Vari Tournament.Believe Halliday hits for Massena.Chiler Richards hits the buzzer and Massena stands for 29-10.Tori Jacobs closes in low.Tatiana Burks rolls off the screen, letting the 12-footer.Its Burks again, stop and blast for 2. Jacobs corrects her own miss while Massena beats Potsdam 57-22. In the other semifinal Norwood-Norfolk hosted Parishville-Hopkinton.Kylie Kellison hits the first bucket of the game. The Panthers’ first 4 points come from the free-throw line. Karen Peretta hits the long jumper and the Flyers are on 5. Kylie Belmore gets the stem and the bucket. Kellison scores from the turnover as Norwood-Norfolk wins 48-24. In men’s college hoops from JCC, the Gunners hosted ESF.In the first half, Isiah Murphy grabs his own miss and hits. JCC is 2. Then it is Matthew Brown with the finish. JCC is on top of 4. Murphy goes hard to the tin for the hoop and foul. JCC is on 6. Five Cannoneers would score in double figures if JCC beat ESF 92-62. In girls’ Frontier League volleyball from Watertown High it was the Lady Cyclones hosting lowville.It was a good night for the visitors as Lowville would sweep past the Lady Cyclones 3-0. The results were 25-12, 25-17 and 25-22. Local results on Thursday While college basketball Jefferson 92, SUNY ESF 62 Boys High School Basketball South Lewis 51, Immaculate Heart 42 South Jefferson 46, Indian River 37 Potsdam 55, Salmon River 28 Copenhagen 61, Hammond 30 John Dineen boys basketball tournament Madrid-Waddington 59, Lisbon 33 Edwards-Knox 51, Colton-Pierrepont 45 (OT) Girls High School Basketball Indian River 55, South Jefferson 53 Lowville 49, Beaver River 19 Miranda Vari girls basketball tournament Massena 57, Potsdam 22 Norwood-Norfolk 48, Parishville-Hopkinton 24 College hockey for women St. Lawrence 1, Clarkson 1 (OT) Boys high school swimming Carthage 97, Indian River 58 Municipality 62, Governor 20 Lowville 75, Governor 15 Lowville 54, Canton 39 Volleyball in high school Indian River 3, Carthage 0 Lowville 3, Watertown 0 South Lewis 3, Beaver River 0 South Jefferson 3, General Brown 0 Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

